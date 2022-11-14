NOTE: This is the first in a two-part series exploring the future of the electric vehicles locally and in the region.
In an effort to engage, prepare and inform area communities and stakeholders, a broad coalition, which included the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission (UERPC), Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development, and Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) among others, recently came together to host the Get Charged Up! Event, which focused on examining a variety of topics related to the use and support of electric vehicles (EV) in northeast Iowa.
The event, intended for “businesses, governments, institutions, community leaders, and energy and transportation stakeholders,” and held in the Wilder Business Center on NICC’s Calmar campus, brought together a correspondingly wide variety of interested parties, providing a chance for participants to share their hopes, thoughts and concerns regarding the area’s growing use and future of such vehicles.
“The conference was a great opportunity for stakeholders in Northeast Iowa to gather and learn more about the efforts surrounding electric vehicle planning and infrastructure expansion that are taking place in the region,” said Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism Director Mallory Hanson, one of many regional leaders who participated in the conference.
“The various speakers all touched on
important topics including economic and environmental impact and considerations for entities and businesses considering adding charging infrastructure to their communities and locations,” she added.
The conference’s first session addressed the theme “The Community Perspective,” and included presentations focused on analyzing EV and tourism, the economic impact of EV use, and the role of regional collaboration in preparing the area, including its businesses and workforce, for the use of electric vehicles in the region’s rural areas. Also included in the session was a presentation by Dave Lyons, Sustainable Innovations consultant to the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, who addressed the city’s ongoing efforts to transition its city and transit fleets to electric vehicles.
In session two, presentations included those focused on the transition of vehicle fleets to the use of electric energy, from the planning required to make such changes in an urban environment to the mechanical training that will be necessary in order to prepare technicians and mechanics to service EV.
A focus on elements needed to properly support the use of EV followed, as the conference discussed such items as regional charging infrastructure planning and its impact on rural Iowa’s electric system, various issues related to the charging of electric vehicles in public as well as at places of work, and a presentation titled “Charger installation & Management Considerations,” hosted by Sarah Martz, who manages both the gas and electric engineering departments at Alliant Energy’s Iowa Utility, Interstate Power and Light.
The conference concluded by looking at the question of growing EV use and the concurrent need for monetary funding and assistance to support such growth. In this respect, a number of grants exist, offered by the Iowa Department of Transportation; among them is the VW Settlement Grant Program, and funding through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. Funding specifically designed to support electric school buses, such as through the Federal Electric School Bus Rebate program, was also addressed, as were area incentives offered by local electric utilities for EV charger installation.
Abbie Christophersen, the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Coordinator of the Iowa Clean Cities Coalition, meanwhile, led a general review of other new federal EV and charger incentive programs.
The Charged Up! Event also included a display of EV, as well as a “Ride and Drive Event,” during which attendees had the opportunity to ride in an electric vehicle and speak directly with vehicle’s owner.
After examining the issue of EV in such a various and comprehensive manner, the participants reached a general consensus on the undeniable importance of recognizing the emerging impact of the use of electric vehicles, Hanson explained. “Overall, those in attendance agreed that planning for continually growing electric vehicle ownership is critical for rural Northeast Iowa,” she said.
Given its vital nature, Hanson continued, an important next step, the event illustrated, relates to informing as many people as possible about EV technology as well as working together to overcome challenges those in northeast Iowa might face in embracing it. “Education surrounding electric vehicles continues to be a need for organizations, businesses, and residents,” she observed.
Of the existing challenges which may limit the short-term expansion of electric vehicle technology in our area, Hanson identified the need for widespread financial support as perhaps most necessary in order to ease any transition. “The largest hurdle for our small rural communities to install charging infrastructure is funding availability. We do have excellent energy districts in the region that provide support along with other entities such as our rural electric cooperatives, but funds are limited. Partnership and collaboration will be key.”
Though the obstacles impeding a thorough embrace of electric vehicles in a rural area seem substantial, the projected growth of their use makes it necessary to plan and budget for the support that will be needed, Hanson said. “From my perspective as the Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism Director,” she explained, “we need to continue to consider expansion of charging infrastructure in our county and the region to accommodate electric vehicle owners considering visiting and then potentially moving to the area. Without those accommodations, electric vehicle owners will choose to bypass our area, losing us opportunities for economic development.”
Among the locations in the region that currently have charging stations for EV are Strawberry Point, West Union, Elkader, Postville, and Oelwein’s Public Library.
The Oelwein location, for example, includes two charging stations that are operated through the use of a QR code which, when scanned, takes the user to a corresponding website, allowing them to access the cell-phone app necessary to begin the charging process.
The frequency of the use of Oelwein’s charging stations varies, according to Library Director Susan Macken. Though at times demand for the service can spike, “we might go a month when no one uses it,” she said. Those who typically utilize the chargers are rarely local, she indicated, as, at this point, “usually, its people passing through.” The station was just used on one occasion last week, however, around 9 p.m. one evening, Macken said.
Echoing Hanson’s thoughts about the connection between EV and the local economy, Macken explained that the appeal for the library to add charging stations was tied directly to bringing more people to Oelwein.
After first noting the region’s dearth of such stations, the library’s service, Macken said, helps “attract EV operators to use our downtown area while their vehicle is charging,” as the accommodations available in a locale are a significant determinant of the placement of such stations, as well as their eligibility to receive outside financial support. Depending on the situation, charging might take as long as 90 minutes to two hours, a period during which EV operators are left free to visit local destinations.
The vehicle charged at the library last week, for example, used the charger for about half an hour, Macken said.
Situated as it is near the crossroads of the two major highways running through town, and within convenient walking distance of downtown’s numerous amenities, the Oelwein library “has a really good location,” Macken said, one that made it an appealing spot to place the charging service.
The EV charging stations at the Oelwein Public Library, which were installed last spring, are part of the Livingston Energy Group’s network, and are free to use.