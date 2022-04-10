Iowa’s political leaders are preparing for an upcoming visit from President Joe Biden, the state political parties announced Friday.
Biden will visit Menlo, a Guthrie County town of 375, on Tuesday, according to the White House. He plans to promote his economic agenda, including infrastructure investments in Iowa.
According to a White House advisory, Biden will also discuss the administration’s efforts to “reduce the impact of Putin’s Price Hike.”
The White House had not released an official schedule for the visit as of Friday evening, and the Iowa Democratic Party declined to give details about the event. Information about when and where Biden will speak has yet to be released.
The event will be Biden’s first appearance in Iowa since a rally just days before the 2020 election.
The Iowa Democratic Party is celebrating Biden’s upcoming visit.
“I’m thrilled to welcome President Biden back to Iowa,” IDP Chair Ross Williams said in a statement. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we now have the tools to repair Iowa’s roads and bridges, connect our rural communities with high-speed internet access, clean up our drinking water, and provide tens of thousands of Iowans with access to affordable health care.”
Iowa Republicans took the opportunity to criticize Biden’s tenure in office, pointing to the president’s low approval ratings in the state
“Iowans and Americans are worse off than they were a year ago because of Biden’s out-of-touch policies and broken promises… Maybe a trip back to Iowa will be just what Joe Biden needs to understand what his reckless spending, big government policies are doing to our country,” Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann said.