While traveling north on Frederick Ave. on his way to breakfast Monday morning, Jimmy Heinze of Oelwein took a moment to discuss an urgent matter with the Daily Register.
The subject on Heinze’s mind was the upcoming departure of long-time City Editor Deb Kunkle from the Daily Register’s staff. Kunkle’s final day will be Sunday, July 30.
“I worked for five years for the paper. That’s how I met her,” Heinze, formerly of Fairbank, explained, in reference to Kunkle, while noting that, between 1989 and 1994, he was employed delivering 210 copies of the Daily Register to locations in Fairbank.
“I moved to Oelwein, and then I lost track of her,” he added, mentioning that he left his position delivering papers and moved on the occasion of his mother’s death.
The intervening years, however, have not dimmed the positive impression Kunkle made on him during their interactions.
“She is a hard worker and polite,” Heinze, 62, recalled, of his former colleague. “(But) when she gets mad, stand back.”
Heinze, like Kunkle, is a vital member of the Oelwein community, and has held his current position serving others for more than two decades, he said.
“I work at Grandview Nursing Home” as a dishwasher, he noted. “I like it,” Heinze further observed, citing the collegiality of his co-workers as a primary reason for his longevity.
Returning to the subject of Kunkle’s exit, Heinze noted that he will miss Deb’s writing as well as her broader contributions to Oelwein as its leading press voice.
“I know the newspaper will miss her work, too,” he concluded.