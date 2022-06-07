Just over 16 percent of registered voters in Fayette County went to the polls for Tuesday’s Primary Election. According to the county auditor’s website, there are 12,528 registered voters in the county, and 2,024 of them cast ballots Tuesday.
The only contested race in the county was among the seven Republican candidates for the two supervisor’s seats up for election in November. Current supervisors Jeanine Tellin, R-Maynard, and Marty Stanbrough, D-Wadena, are not seeking re-election in the fall.
Bruce T. Lehmann of Clermont and Jeffrey Bunn of Fayette came out as the leaders in the seven-way race with 797 and 484 votes respectively. Candidate David Eick of Oelwein was third with 311 votes, followed by Ray Steffens of West Union with 262, Jay F. Peterson, of Arlington, 231, Robert Sadler, of West Union, 170, and Bennett David Pattison, of Maynard, 134. These are the unofficial results from the Fayette County Auditor’s website. Official results will not be available until a canvass is held.
There were no surprises in other county offices where candidates ran unopposed: Kyle Jacobsen (R), treasurer; Kristie Reierson (R), recorder; and Nathan Lein (D), county attorney.
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R) defeated his challenger Jim Carlin, by a margin of 73.5 percent to 26.5 percent. On the Democratic side of this primary race, Michael Franken defeated Abby Finkenauer, 55 percent to 40 percent and a third candidate Glenn Hurst, 4.8 percent, to run against Grassley in November.
Also in November, Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will face Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, a small business owner from Des Moines. In U.S. House Dist. 2, incumbent Ashley Hinson (R) will face Democrat Liz Mathis. Both women ran uncontested races.
In the bid for the Democratic ticket for Secretary of State, Joel Miller defeated Eric Van Lancker and will run opposite Republican incumbent Paul D. Pate.
For State Auditor, Todd Halbur narrowly defeated opponent Mary Ann Hanusa on the Republic ticket to run against Democratic incumbent Rob Sand.
UNOFFICIAL FAYETTE COUNTY RESULTS
U.S Senator
Democratic Party
Abby Finkenauer — 239 (36.66%)
Michael Franken — 401 (61.5%
Glenn Hurst — 12 (1.84%)
Republican Party
Jim Carlin — 339 (25.39%)
Chuck Grassley — 990 (74.16%)
Write-in — 6 (0.45%)
U.S Rep. District 2
Democratic Party
Liz Mathis — 629 (100%)
Republican Party
Ashley Hinson — 1231 (99.27%)
Write-in — 9 (0.73%)
Iowa Governor
Democratic Party
Deidre DeJear — 604 (99.51%)
Write-in — 3 (0.49%)
Republican Party
Kim Reynolds — 1238 (98.57%)
Write-in — 18 (1.43%)
Secretary of State
Democratic Party
Joel Miller — 460 (79.45%)
Eric Van Lancke — 119 (20.55%)
Republican Party
Paul D. Pate — 1212 (99.92%)
Write-in — 1 (0.08%)
Auditor of State
Democratic Party
Rob Sand — 610 (99.84%)
Write-in — 1 (0.16%)
Republican Party
Todd Halbur — 578 (52.83%)
Mary Ann Hanusa — 510 (46.62%)
Write-in — 6 (0.55%)
Treasurer of State
Democratic Party
Michael L. Fitzgerald — 611 (100%)
Republican Party
Roby Smith — 1111 (99.46%)
Write-in — 6 (0.54%)
Secretary of Agriculture
Democratic Party
John Norwood — 582 (99.83%)
Write-in — 1 (0.17%)
Republican Party
Mike Naig — 1206 (99.67%)
Write-in — 4 (0.33%)
Attorney General
Democratic Party
Tom Miller — 610 (99.84%)
Write-in — 1 (0.16%)
Republican Party
Brenna Bird — 1086 (99.27%)
Write-in — 8 (0.73%)
State House District 63
Democratic Party
Tim Lecander — 62 (100%)
Republican Party
Michael R. Bergan — 222 (98.67%)
Write-in — 3 (1.33%)
State House District 68
Democratic Party
Write-in — 19 (100%)
Republican Party
Chad Ingels — 969 (99.18%)
Write-in — 8 (0.82%)
County Board of Supervisors ( 2)
Democratic Party
Write-in — 74 (100%)
Republican Party
Jeffrey Bunn — 484 (20.22%)
David Eick — 311 (12.99%)
Bruce T. Lehmann — 797 (33.29%)
Bennet David Pattison — 134 (5.6%)
Jay F. Peterson — 231 (9.65%)
Robert Sadler — 170 (7.1%)
Ray Steffens — 262 (10.94%)
Write-in — 5 (0.21%)
County Treasurer
Democratic Party
Write-in — 11 (100%)
Republican Party
Kyle Jacobsen — 1269 (99.76%)
Write-in — 3 (0.24%)
County Recorder
Democratic Party
Write-in — 10 (100%)
Republican Party
Kristie Reierson — 1251 (99.92%)
Write-in — 1 (0.08%)
County Attorney
Democratic Party
Nathan Lein — 514 (99.81%)
Write-in — 1 (0.19%)
Republican Party
Write-in — 56 (100%)