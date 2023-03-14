Grass fed, corn finished.
This is the slogan for Prime Kut, a start-up local meat supplier out of Maynard established by Kurt and Amy Steinbronn in partnership with Jordan and Caitlin Reinking. Between them, they have produced cattle for more than 42 years, experience that has demonstrated the majority of cattle profit goes to the middle man.
“There is a big monetary difference between what cattle sell for and what grocery stores charge. The middle man between the two is getting the benefit, not the producers. We started this business to close that gap,” Reinking said.
The two families have had a long-time association, by, first, being family, as well as Kurt and Jordan also being fellow Pioneer seed representatives in the area. After working closely with each other, they began brainstorming ideas about starting a local meat locker.
However, the start-up costs, licensing, slaughtering and certified onsite butchering were going to be cost prohibitive for the size of operation they had envisioned.
Then Kurt found Chop Local through a business friend, Mark Putney. Mark helped them establish Prime Kut with Chop Local being the e-commerce site.
Very simply, Chop Local is the Etsy of the meat business.
The Steinbronns raise their registered Simmental herd on their family farm in Maynard. Their cow-calf operation produces quality local beef and award-winning genetics. This herd is where all the beef for Prime Kut originates.
They start out pasture fed on grass and then are moved to the Reinking farm where they are finished out on corn. The meat is hormone-free, as the quality of the product is their foremost goal.
Over the years the Steinbronns have rebuilt and managed their herd to incorporate a stronger selection for genetics with the goal of their breeding program being to satisfy customers by offering high-quality meat cuts.
Jordan and Amy explained that, once the animals have reached goal weight and are ready for slaughter, they are taken to Viroqua, Wisconsin, for butchering. At this facility, the animals are federally inspected and packaged. USDA processing and inspection allows them to sell the end product to their consumers both locally and nationwide. The product is held at their office located at 15801 100th St., just west of the town of Maynard.
“When you break our products down pound for pound, we are comparable in price to most retail stores,” Jordan said. “But we believe we offer a superior farm-to-table product that you really can’t buy anywhere else.” The meat is 21-day dry-aged for the best flavor and a five-star dining experience.
And what better place to get the best beef than in the middle of an Iowa cornfield?
Prime Kut offers all full cuts of beef from steaks, roasts, brisket, ribs, and ground beef, to smoked beef sticks, jerky, hamburger patties (with or without Wisconsin cheese and bacon) and more.
Prime Kut has established good local support that is growing every day. This may also stem from their willingness to deliver their product to local consumers within a 50-mile radius of the farm. They also offer free shipping on orders of $50 or more and, around the holidays, they offer gift boxes that were a huge success this winter.
Their products are also being carried by a local high-end kitchen shop in Independence, The Brick Kitchen. “Our two businesses have only been in a mutual partnership for a short while but we have seen a great benefit to both our endeavors,” Amy said.
To find out more about Prime Kut Meat Company and browse their selection you can check them out online at PrimeKut.com or call Jordan and Amy at (319) 415-4998 or (318) 350-6837. They ship anywhere and also offer a 5% discount on any order picked up at the office.