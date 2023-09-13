In his fourth year as an administrator, Oelwein native Jayme Hurley is settling back in at his “old stomping grounds,” as he recently told the school board, having begun as Oelwein Middle School principal on Aug. 3.
Hurley spent the last two school years as principal of Wapsie Valley School District’s PK-6 program, and the prior year as 7-12 principal for Manson Northwest Webster Schools. A 1995 graduate of Oelwein High School, Hurley holds two master’s degrees from Emporia State University, one in PK-12 educational administration in 2009 and in K-12 physical education in 2006.
“I like being an administrator because it allows me to work closely with all different constituents, students, staff, community members, parents,” Hurley said.
As to a time he’s made a difference in someone’s life, “hopefully there have been many,” Hurley prefaced.
“To me the fulfilling part is not necessarily noticing that in the moment but when students come to you later and talk to you,” Hurley said.
“They’ll come back to you and say ‘you did this, or you said this, that kind of struck a nerve, and I feel like that helped me because I got out of high school and started my own life and have a sense of purpose,’” he said.
“I think that’s something all of our staff experiences because truly they do make a difference for our students on a daily basis,” Hurley said. “Sometimes it may not be evident in the moment but on reflection you see what kind of a difference it made for individual students. We all need to be recognized for those (times) because sometimes we don’t see them ourselves.
Hurley has two decades of teaching experience prior to becoming an administrator. He taught at-risk and alternative education along with phys ed for the Independence Schools for about 17 school years, 2002-2020. The prior year, he taught middle school special education and coordinated the Husky Hub for the Oelwein School District, in 2001-2002. His first teaching positon was in elementary phys ed at Dyersville Beckman in 2000-2001, after graduating with his bachelor’s degree in K-12 phys ed from Upper Iowa in 2000. He graduated with the Oelwein High School Class of 1995.
He has coached extensively, including club volleyball for AAU; along strength and conditioning, and secondary football and track for Independence. He has owned the driver’s education company, Precision Drive LLC, since 2006.
With staff training wrapping up and students returning, Hurley is looking forward to a productive year filled with data-driven improvement and simply watching students grow.
“Looking forward to seeing kids put forth effort, have success, grow not only as individuals, but as groups and teams as well, (to) utilize that Husky Pride,” Hurley said.
“To me the biggest thing is how they treat other people. It’s all about relationships they’re able to create with their teachers and with other students and with their families,” Hurley said.
Hurley and his wife Rachel, who teaches multiple subjects at Independence High School by day and Hawkeye and Iowa Central community college (Fort Dodge) remotely, have six children, three at home, one student-teaching and two who have left the nest.