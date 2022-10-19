Readying soldiers and clergy for deployment took Iowa Army National Guard Chaplain Tim Hadley away from his post as Oelwein High School principal from June 1 to Oct. 1. He credited the administrators who stepped in and discussed his service to country.
“Mr. (Derek) Kuennen was awesome as an interim principal,” Hadley said. “No lack in coverage while I was gone, everything was already in motion when I took the baton back on Oct. 3.”
Roles have changed in the high school office. Kuennen has now assumed the high school assistant principal position. Activities Director Jamie Jacobs is adding curriculum and special education coordinator to her duties.
“It is a pretty big blessing to have so much talented administration,” Hadley said.
MEANWHILE IN THE GUARD
“In that time I was activated, I helped ready and send four different units overseas, several of them to Poland, in that region, just to support European theater stability operations over there,” Hadley said. “There were a few other, African small rotations.”
Asked about the Russian tendency of trying to turn regions of other nations to pro-Russian, Hadley said the U.S. has avoided countries with “pro-Russian tendencies” even if “they’re not very outspoken.”
RELATING WITH KOSOVO
Hadley seized the opportunity to spend 10 days in Kosovo and took part in an Iowa Army National Guard Chaplain Corps delegation that successfully proposed to the commander of Kosovo’s Security Forces to start its own Chaplain Corps.
In so doing, Hadley met the commander of Kosovo’s Security Forces, General Bashkim Jashari.
“He blessed off on our proposal and they now have six full-time, authorized chaplains in the Kosovo Security Force,” Hadley said, which he said is one for each base in Kosovo.
The Chaplain Corps proposed a 10-year plan that would increase the number of authorized chaplains to 13. The other seven of the 13 soldiers his delegation trained while in Kosovo remain religious volunteers in their units.
Hadley also had the chance to shake hands and chat with Jashari there, and later in America, when the general recognized him.
“He has an incredible story! The lone survivor of a family massacre and stand against communism,” Hadley said.
The National Guard teaching cohort of three protestants trained a cohort of 12 Muslims and one Catholic, Hadley said. This mirrors the Albanian demographics, in which Islam is predominant and Christianity second-most common.
“So it’s kind of fun to see that relationship. All of us, kind of united in saying, how do we provide soldier care, spiritual care,” Hadley said.
Iowa is a sister nation to Kosovo, a nation born of the breakup of the former Yugoslavia. The former Yugoslav civil war that raged throughout the 1990s devolved into genocide.
As many know, former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milošević had been indicted in 2001 and accused of dozens of counts of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the area, for events occurring between 1991 and 1999. While standing trial in The Hague in the Netherlands, Milošević was found dead in his cell on March 11, 2006.
“Kosovo is currently just a security force,” Hadley said. “We helped them in the 1990s to liberate themselves from Serbia, and there’s still some Serbian tensions.”
Against the backdrop of the current war in Ukraine, Hadley noted that, “Serbia is pro-Russian.
“So for us to have them (Kosovo) as an ally is awesome,” he said.
“Not only have we sent soldiers there, but Kosovo has sent soldiers here. I got to train with them there and here for a couple of weeks.
“They came to Camp Dodge and actually went through an air assault program,” he said. “It’s a war fighting training.”
“The Kosovo soldiers are so eager and so excited to learn. It’s so much fun watching our U.S. soldiers interact with them,” Hadley said. “They stayed with us in the barracks, they ate the food we ate, we provided different religious accommodations for them.”
GUARD NEEDS
The Guard, Hadley said, has projected to send more units abroad in the next several months. He noted the guard is authorized for 7,000 members and is about 6,000 strong.
“I worked with some other clergy but a lot of it was just one on one with soldiers, on the ground, preparing them mentally, physically and spiritually for the task and making sure they had all their needs met,” Hadley said of his activation.
“We’ve seen, in all groups in society, an uptick in mental health needs, so I would
say the bulk of my responsibility was to be responsive to either current or ongoing mental health crises. There was several statewide incidents that occurred, deaths of soldiers, that I was … helping to provide grief counseling, to provide committal services,” which includes casualty honors and funeral rites, he explained, “and other supporting activities that chaplains are often called upon to do.”
With National Guard members spending most of their life as citizens, “Their life as a citizen flows into their life as a soldier. That’s where we see, I think some of the biggest need, and the biggest help,” Hadley said.
Hadley is in his fourth year of service as a military chaplain. He and his wife Bethany served 10 years as family volunteers with the Iowa National Guard.