Readying soldiers and clergy for deployment took Iowa Army National Guard Chaplain Tim Hadley away from his post as Oelwein High School principal from June 1 to Oct. 1. He credited the administrators who stepped in and discussed his service to country.

“Mr. (Derek) Kuennen was awesome as an interim principal,” Hadley said. “No lack in coverage while I was gone, everything was already in motion when I took the baton back on Oct. 3.”

