Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore recently signed a proclamation declaring May 26-27 as Memorial Poppy Days in the community. The proclamation asks all citizens to honor the memories of those who served in the military.
Congress designated May 26th as National Poppy Day. Oelwein’s Little Miss Poppy, Sara March is calling attention to the paper flowers that will be distributed this weekend at local businesses.
Sara, along with her parents, Mark and Maggie March, and members of the Auxiliary Poppy Day Committee,,Mary Lou Kimball, Julie Willingham and Lois Purdy, watched as Mayor DeVore signed the proclamation on May 8 in City Council Chambers.
The Memorial Poppy has a long history, first noticed after World War I, when poppies began to flourish in Europe on the former battlegrounds of France and Belgium. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed by soldiers, following publication of “In Flanders Fields,” a poem written by Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front lines.
On Sept. 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of The American Legion family to memorialize soldiers who fought and died during the war. The distribution of poppies became a national program of the Legion in 1924.
Today, veterans hand make millions of poppies as part of therapeutic programs. The poppies are given for a donation that benefits local veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.
Sara is no stranger to veterans. Her grandfathers, both paternal and maternal were veterans of WWII. Aunts and uncles have served in Korea, Vietnam and most every war since, representing the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. In her immediate family, there are nine aunts and uncles and seven cousins with military service.
Sara’s mother Maggie is a Navy (Vietnam era) veteran who met her husband in Hawaii. Mark (USN Ret) served from Vietnam era through Dessert Storm. The veteran connection continues today with a first cousin 1SG Nate Hershey serving currently as a Command First Sergeant.
Auxiliary Vice President Mary Lou Kimball encourages area residents to visit local businesses and donate to the annual Poppy project. Auxiliary volunteers can be found at Casey’s, Kwik Star, Fareway, and Dollar Fresh on May 26 and 27. Wear the poppy proudly as a symbol of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and in support of the living who have worn the uniform.
The Auxiliary also held a Poppy Poster Contest with Oelwein High School students participating. Sage Marie Taylor, first place; Joasmine McMurrin, second place; Keyana Jefferson, third place and Selah Hadley, fourth place, have their posters on display at the OCAD office this week.
Oelwein fifth grade students participated in an essay contest, “What the Poppy means to Me.” The winning essays of Bryleigh Boutin, first place, Maci DeTemmerman, second place, and Sutton Smith, third place, can be found today inside in the Memorial Day pages.
The Oelwein Fareway Store is displaying colored pages of poppies created by Wings Park second graders this week.
On Monday, May 29, the Legion Auxiliary will serve a Memorial Day breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. at the legion hall. Persons are invited to stop in for a breakfast of pancakes, eggs, bacon and beverage for a free will donation, before heading out to Woodlawn Cemetery for the 10 a.m. community service.