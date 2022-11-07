The Paint Iowa Beautiful grant program, which provides free paint to support various community enhancement projects throughout the state, recently announced that it is accepting applications for 2023 projects.
Offered for the past two decades under the auspices of the non-profit organization Keep Iowa Beautiful, such projects can play an important role in strengthening locales across Iowa, according to Bill Jackson, Keep Iowa Beautiful’s Associate Director. “These paint projects make the community proud of their appearance,” Jackson said. “It is one more way to make a community a great place to live.”
Jackson, a native of Atlantic, Iowa, and 1963 graduate of Drake University, emphasized the importance of Diamond Vogel Paint, an Iowa based company founded in 1926, in allowing the grant program to thrive. Now in the twentieth year of their partnership with Paint Iowa Beautiful, Jackson said the origin of Diamond Vogel’s involvement with the projects was a simple one. “We asked if they were willing to donate gallons of their paint,” he explained, “and they agreed.”
From those humble beginnings, the program has grown through the years, with grants being awarded to support nearly 1,300 community projects over the past two decades. Reflective of this recent growth, in 2010, Jackson recalled, they received 44 applications for support, a number which jumped to 80 in 2015, 139 in 2018, and 176 in 2021. This year, 2022, another record was set when Paint Iowa Beautiful tallied 191 applications requesting 4,175 gallons of paint. “It’s become a very successful program,” Jackson affirmed.
Under the program, recipients are awarded the paint, which they purchase, and they are later reimbursed through their grant, Jackson explained. The Keep Iowa Beautiful awards also target specific locations that may otherwise find making such enhancements difficult or impossible. “Our program helps communities of 10,000 and under,” Jackson said, “places that don’t have the resources that a Des Moines has, for example.”
Among the 132 projects receiving awards in 2021 was the City of Oelwein’s Park Department’s efforts in both Reidy and Levin Park. Those selected for grants in 2022, meanwhile, include both the Clermont Historic Preservation Commission in Clermont and the Strawberry Point Public Library, whose project includes painting both the front walls in its cove area as well as its pillars.
For Jackson, the Paint Iowa Beautiful program can have a significant effect on a community, one that stretches beyond simple beautification. “The importance of these funded projects is very fundamental, “Jackson said. “It helps our Iowa communities make themselves more beautiful and attractive, which makes them better places to live, work and raise a family.”
Given their recent growth, the future of Paint Iowa Beautiful seems bright, though Jackson did identify one goal he has in mind.
“We would like more paint available,” he concluded, “but that is up to Diamond Vogel.”