Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Paint Iowa Beautiful grant program, which provides free paint to support various community enhancement projects throughout the state, recently announced that it is accepting applications for 2023 projects.

Offered for the past two decades under the auspices of the non-profit organization Keep Iowa Beautiful, such projects can play an important role in strengthening locales across Iowa, according to Bill Jackson, Keep Iowa Beautiful’s Associate Director. “These paint projects make the community proud of their appearance,” Jackson said. “It is one more way to make a community a great place to live.”

Trending Food Videos