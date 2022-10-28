Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Community Schools Veterans Day Program will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Veteran Jesse Paul will deliver the keynote address. He is also a former police officer.

