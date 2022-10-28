The Oelwein Community Schools Veterans Day Program will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
Veteran Jesse Paul will deliver the keynote address. He is also a former police officer.
Jake Blitsch, American Legion 1st vice-commander, who is organizing the event, welcomed all veterans to attend. He intends to honor World War II and Korean War vets by bringing them onstage as done in these programs in years past, he said.
The Oelwein High School Concert Choir, directed by Darci Fuelling, and OHS Band directed by Cory McBride, will present patriotic selections. These will include the national anthem by Concert Choir and Taps by student high brass players.
Oelwein Legion and VFW Honor Guard will present the colors and, later, demonstrate folding of the flag.
Activities Director Jamie Jacobs will give the welcome.
Superintendent Josh Ehn will give a thank you in closing.
