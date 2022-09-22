Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Oelwein School Board heard a report on district before- and after-school programming from a new director. They approved federally-required changes to a board health policy, a STEM-focused trip to London and the Certified Annual Report for last school year.

Barb Schmitz has directed 21st century grant for a number of years, and last year was her last full year on this project.

Tags

Trending Food Videos