Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on the ongoing construction of Oelwein’s Events Center.
As construction continues on Oelwein’s Events Center, a major recent focus has been the creation of the building’s new elevator shaft, explained project superintendent Jim Kremer, who is overseeing the multi-million dollar initiative for Merit Construction.
“They were up here this morning” Kremer told The Daily Register on Aug. 16, in reference to the Independence firm Iowa Wall Sawing, who will be installing the shaft, “and we came up with a plan on how to attack this. We are going to do our cutting on the second floor first and then cut our next floor, and then, from the top, cut our lower floor and raise up and bring our concrete out that way. That will help out quite a bit. We are going to core drill through the outside wall, so when we go to excavate, we are going to hydro-excavate so we aren’t down in a hole with a shovel.”
The process of hydro-excavation, an approach not originally considered, marks a significant improvement over the alternatives he believed available to him, Kremer indicated.
“It’s like a combination of vacuum cleaner and power washer,” he described, in putting the approach in layman’s terms. “You blow the dirt free, and then you suck it all out. So, that will go much easier, and will be a cleaner process altogether.
“That will help us out quite a bit,” he continued, “that will help pick up some time, so if we run into any problems, then it will be much easier to solve and much quicker. Originally, we were contemplating going down into the basement and either having an electric mini-hoe down there or possibly having to hand-dig it, so this will make it much easier.”
As part of the shaft’s construction, additional considerations are also in order, Kremer noted, especially on the lowest level, where he felt the end result in that respect would ultimately be a positive one.
“We’re going to look at some shoring,” he said, “but I think we are going to core drill some exploratory holes in the floor, down below in the basement, find our footings, and then we’ll come up with a plan for the shoring there. I think we’re going to be lucky on it.”
Once a bit more progress has been made on the pivotal new elevator shaft, Kremer expressed the urgency to begin work on the older, existing one, which will be transformed, he indicated, rather than filled in entirely.
“We’ll be using steps during construction (not the new elevator), but once we get that done, then I can completely eliminate the old elevator shaft, and we’ll have most of the hard work done. And as soon as I can have Cedar Valley come in and start working on our steps, we’ll get those done.
“That’ll be the new stairwell,” he continued, as to the outlook for the existing elevator shaft, steps that will take the form of metal stairs when completed.
In that regard, Kremer emphasized the importance of solidifying plans for the both the building’s new elevator shaft as well as its updated staircase, work which, he indicated, will provide a key that unlocks the rest of the project’s layout.
“Once I get those established, where everything will be, all the other walls and rooms will come off of what I lay out, so this needs to be determined now,” he explained.
As for the timeline to begin work on that crucial new shaft, Kremer noted that much of it should be underway by the end of the current week.
“My hope is, I’d like to Wednesday, Thursday (Aug. 23 & 24) at the latest, I’d like to have all that cut and removed by the end of the week,” he noted. “I’d like to be that far along. It will be the basement and this level. Eventually, we will have to go through the roof, but I’m not going to do that until I have to.
“We’ll cut (the concrete) in small enough sections that we can use a simple hoist,” he added, in detailing the plans for cutting the shaft. “We’ll probably keep everything down to, hopefully, 250 to 300 pounds.”
Though at that point still waiting to begin cutting the new shaft, Kremer said there remained plenty for him to do otherwise, however.
“We still have a little demolition to do down in the basement,” he explained, “some old steps to take out down there. Small stuff like that. A lot of small, incidental things that don’t seem like much, but they need to be done sooner or later, so we might as well get them done.”
Moving to the building’s spacious second floor, meanwhile, Kremer expressed his pleasure with the recent asbestos abatement on the west portion of the level, while also pointing out another feature of the building that must, unfortunately, also be removed.