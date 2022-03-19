Where did the year 2021 go? Many of us were probably happy to put the year in the rearview mirror and move on from ‘pandemic’ to ‘endemic.’ But on reflection it seems the year passed quickly.
What was accomplished in the past year?
As your Fayette County Board of Supervisors, we were not always solely responsible for some of the projects I’ll list here, but supervisors are tasked with serving on 30 or more boards and committees, linking us to economic development, business enhancement, oversight of government agencies, human services, tourism, etc.
Here’s a quick review which is not all inclusive of everything that’s occurred. Engineer Joel Fantz penned a separate article highlighting some of the accomplishments of Secondary Roads.
• The Fayette County Solid Waste Commission which includes all three supervisors and representatives from each city in the county — recently funded the creation of five videos to be used to promote recycling. The animations were created by staff at Resource Conservation and Development in Postville — another board made up of County Supervisors and members of area Soil, Water, Conservation Districts. Rod Marlatt, who is Elgin’s member of the Solid Waste Commission, wrote the scripts, and he and Mallory Hanson, Fayette County Economic Development director — provided the narration and vocals for the catchy little tunes that will be sure to get stuck in your head once you’ve watched the videos.
The first video was “Mike the Milk Jug,” which was soon followed by “Tammy the Tin Can,” “Nellie the Newspaper,” “Chester the Cardboard Kid,” and “Rodney the Roll-off Box.” County Conservation naturalists and staff will use the videos in area classrooms and they have posted them to You Tube. Here are a couple of the links, and you can find any of the others after you’ve clicked through to one of them. www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Pef8OC2ER0, www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bLKDIkGDqw and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiOuh6CNkYg
Did you know you can find other videos on You Tube from Fayette County Conservation including such topics as a bluegill fish cleaning tutorial, winter prairie management, a tour of the Fayette County Recycling Center, snowshoeing at Gilbertson Park and even a sunset meditation at Gilbertson?
• Fayette County Conservation continues to repair damage from last year’s flooding as no FEMA assistance was received. An estimated $30,000 in electrical repair is still needed at Gouldsburg, and repair of about $5,000 is needed on a restroom there. County Conservation is responsible for maintenance at six county parks, Wildwood Nature Center and Gilbertson Nature Center.
• The law library on the third floor of the courthouse: All of the old law books were recycled and shelving was removed. That room got a fresh coat of paint and new carpet. With the appointment of a new magistrate judge, came that judge’s decision to make the Fayette County Courthouse his home office.
• A program under the umbrella of UERPC, provides loans to new and existing businesses that seek gap financing to supplement bank financing and owner equity. The Intermediary Re-lending Program (IRP) and Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) consists of 10 people. Five of the loan committee members must be commercial loan officers from regulated lending institutions, one from each county. The five remaining positions are held by county supervisors. Since 1991, loans to businesses in Fayette County, repaid to the fund, total more than $1.5 million. Monies are a combination of local and federal funds.
• Through membership on the River Bluffs Scenic Byways board, supervisors learned several Byways are partnering with Iowa Tourism to create a Northeast Iowa Bike Trail guide spanning seven counties. Fayette County Economic Development Director Mallory Hanson reports one of the greatest requests at the county’s booth during the Iowa State Fair — is for bike trail maps. The printed guide will feature 22 trails of designated routes.
• The Community Foundation recently convened after members of this committee spent six weeks scoring 29 applications. The committee determined the recipients and grant amounts totaling a little more than $133,000. An awards program is planned for April, and more details will be forthcoming via the Foundation as to award amounts.
• Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission recently reported the city of Oelwein was awarded $449,485 in CDBG COVID-19 funding for the Oelwein Plaza Park public space improvement project. This project involves the complete removal of the current plaza building along with the current adjacent parking lot, and replacing it with open green space to include grass, trees, shrubs, and other vegetation. This new area will allow for a small kid’s play area along with a shade structure. In addition, a 564 square foot concession stand with public restrooms building will also be constructed. Fayette County’s representation on this board includes Leon Griebenow, Brett Devore, Dylan Mulfinger, Roger Arthur and Supervisor Marty Stanbrough.
There are a number of other committees and boards which supervisors serve on, but I tried to choose a few that haven’t necessarily been already covered in the local newspapers. As we look ahead to the rest of 2022, the board will continue with discussions to forge ahead with the purchase of new radios, portables, repeaters and other equipment necessary for emergency response in the county. We also hope to reach an agreement on how to fund 24/7 dispatch of emergency response for cities in the county that have their own police departments.