INDEPENDENCE — Progress, yes.
Work in progress, well, yes to that, too.
The storefront showroom of Johnson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling’s Independence office is still gutted out, with a pair of chairs settled at one side as Natalie and Kendall Johnson read during this day off from school.
The remodel is a priority as Adam and Stacey Johnson inch closer to their one-year anniversary of purchasing the business and making it their own. Natalie and Kendall pull their eyes from the reading material for a moment.
“We want to watch the show,” they both chirp.
Adam and Stacey bought the business, which has an office in Independence and one in Oelwein, from Bruce and Julie Johnson during the summer of 2021.
“We’ve just been digging away at it,” Stacey said. “We are still working on the remodel to put a full showroom in (down in Independence).
“We just always wanted to have our own thing and Adam was just trying to pin down what he wanted that to be. Our real estate agent was contacted by Bruce and Julie, who wanted to do a small, private sale. We ran after it.”
Adam spent the previous decade working at Geater Machining & Manufacturing. Stacey has a business degree and is a licensed insurance agent. For most of the last eight years, she ran her own in-home daycare while staying home with their two daughters.
Adam is also experienced in welding and sheet metal from his time working with his father, Rick, who owns RJS Welding, LLC, and has a knack for fixing things. He’s worked on and driven race cars since he was 16.
Changeover was relatively easy. Employees under the old Johnsons stayed on, and signage at both locations remained the same. The current Johnsons have just made the Independence office their main base of operation.
“We were expecting kind of a slow period this time of year, and it hasn’t slowed down at all. At all,” Stacey laughed. “I kind of wish it was a little slower so we could get some more stuff done (in the showroom), but business is good.”
Johnson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling sells Lennox and Amana furnaces and central air units but can service all brands. They also sell water heaters and water softeners, remodel bathrooms and tune up furnaces and air systems and other plumbing and HVAC work.
Stacey noted they are in the process of adding fireplace units to their storeroom and installation offerings down the road. A June 1 “grand opening” ceremony date is on the horizon, but not written in stone.
Stacey noted the business itself has been a continuous working environment, whether there is a true office setup or not.
“It hasn’t really changed from how business was done before,” she said. “We’re just trying to add on to it.”