The city of Maynard, home of the West Central Blue Devils, continues to focus on resource stewardship and economic growth. From late 2020 through 2021, it has installed city-wide garbage service, adopted new housing construction incentives, and partnered with Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism in leadership and community development programs.
The city proudly hosted Maynard Days in June 2021 and is thankful for the school and community engagement during that large weekend event and many seasonal activities through-out the year.
The Maynard Community Library has resumed its Learning at the Library program, and the Community Hall remains active hosting private and public gatherings with its full-service kitchen.
The City Council appreciates the Fayette County Community Foundation grants that helped provide for solar speed signs now placed at each end of Main Street, as well as near the school and park. The council looks forward to the addition of traffic cameras to further curb speeding through town in coordination with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Main Street has welcomed a new storefront and additional accessible parking has been marked. Resident gardeners care for potted flowers along Main Street and have organized to update and refresh additional public spacing.
Long-term plans for improved City Park amenities including a campground shower stall and updated playground equipment are being developed. The council is researching all possible grants and fund-raising possibilities for this large park project.
The City Council continues to focus on maintenance of streets, sewer and water facilities as well as code enforcement for the benefit of the community. Aged water meters require replacing and the city is researching various models and systems to improve accuracy in water usage reporting and office efficiency. The largest hurdle facing Maynard is a projected sewer facility project to meet IDNR standards.