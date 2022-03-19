It is an honor to have been elected the mayor of Fayette and to represent the citizens of this unique and historic city. Fayette is a place where a midwestern work ethic, friendliness, the beauty of nature and concern for family come together and define our community.
With a population of more than 1,250 residents, Fayette can be looked upon as the Southwest Gateway to the Driftless Region, and home to an outdoor recreation corridor that includes the Fayette County Freedom Rock, Klock’s Island Camping Park, Rainbow Land Park, the Cardinal Park Sports Complex, the 18-hole public Big Rock Golf Course and the Volga River State Recreation Area.
The 5,750 acre Volga River State Recreation Area abuts the city; within the state park is Frog Hollow Lake, which offers visitors the opportunity to fish, canoe and kayak. Whether it be hiking, horseback riding, camping, hunting, cross-country skiing or snowmobiling, the prospect of all-season outdoor recreational enjoyment can be found here.
The Volga River that winds its way through the city is a favorite of canoers, kayakers and tube floaters, and is a well-known smallmouth bass fishery. Within minutes of Fayette one can access Iowa’s cold water trout streams that contain both naturally reproducing brown and brook trout as well as frequently stocked rainbows.
The Big Rock Golf Course was established in Fayette as a 9-hole course in 1963 and expanded to its current 18-hole set up over 20 years ago. Big Rock recently changed ownership, being purchased by a local investment group comprised almost entirely of current and former members. This group has the resources to provide immediate improvements and upkeep, and has exciting long-term plans for the course and clubhouse. Big Rock remains one of few 18-hole golf courses open to the public in the immediate area, and the only one with such beautiful views of the Volga River valley.
Upper Iowa University has called Fayette home since being established here in 1857. For 165 years, UIU has provided higher education opportunities to tens of thousands of graduates. Area residents have access to numerous University cultural activities and sporting events. As the only NCAA Division-2 institution in Iowa, UIU fields 22 athletic teams — 10 for women, 9 for men and 3 that are co-ed. Consequently, nearly every week during the school year one can attend their choice of exciting sporting events in Fayette.
The most recent city infrastructure projects included six blocks of West Water Street rehabilitation being completed last Fall. This involved replacing water and sewer lines, and laying down new pavement from Highway 150 to Main Street. In addition, some five blocks of the Fayette Main Street were resurfaced. The Public Works Department added an additional full-time employee to further improve service to city residents.
The City Council approved a solar energy project in which solar panels will soon be installed to provide renewable power to the City Hall/Police Department/Ambulance building, Fire Station, Library, water tower and sewer lagoons.
Last November, voters approved changing City Council member terms. Rather than elect all five councilors each 2-year election cycle, terms will now be staggered such that two city councilors will be elected in one cycle, and three the next. Voters also approved a hotel/motel tax, which started in January.
In conjunction with other Fayette County municipalities, the city installed speed cameras at the intersection of Highways 93 and 150, and Water Street. While not necessarily looked upon with widespread enthusiasm, the cameras have served their purpose — the seven to eight accidents annually averaged at this intersection have been reduced to only one since their installation.
The city is cooperating with local businesspeople and civic leaders to reestablish a Fayette Chamber of Commerce that “is dedicated to the growth and support of business, education and the Fayette community.” In conjunction with this effort, the Council will soon be asked to approve the appointment of an ad hoc committee made up of individuals that represent various community interests. The committee will be tasked with outlining a strategy plan that looks to Fayette as outdoor recreation destination. Such a plan will include the development of a Fayette identity statement (who we are), an aspirational vision for the future (where we are going), and a reasonable number of goals (how we will get there) to be met within the plan’s time frame. When adopted by the City Council, this strategy plan will serve to guide future city planning, budgeting and development, and be will be geared toward making Fayette an even better place to live, work and learn!