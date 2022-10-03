The expansion of the “Field of Dreams” site in Dyersville got underway last Wednesday with a ceremonial groundbreaking attended by the project’s supporters and other officials.
The vast expansion of the site, an undertaking dubbed “Project Heaven,” is being funded by private investors who have committed $80 million to the effort.
The project’s plans call for the addition of nearly 100 acres to the original 190-acre location, within which will be built nine new baseball and softball fields along with team dormitories, a boutique hotel, and other improvements on an incremental basis, according to KMCH radio.
The Field of Dreams site is owned by Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas.
“Project Heaven” marks the largest private investment in the history of Dyersville, and stands as one of the biggest ever in Dubuque County. When completed, the project is anticipated to create the equivalent of 170 new full-time positions, KMCH reported, while also significantly boosting tourism and other economic development throughout eastern Iowa.
With the work now underway, the improvements are expected to be finished in phases by the end of 2023, while, according to KMCH, additional enhancements—including an outdoor concert amphitheater and jogging trails through the corn—are anticipated to be in place by the end of 2025.