Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Five years ago, the Oelwein Police Department moved various community projects into a collective effort called “Project ONE.” The philosophy behind Project ONE is — One Gesture, One Effort, One Action, One Person, One Team and/or One Community can make a difference.

Police Chief Jeremy Logan said his staff believes in partnering with local stakeholders to help others and improve the community together.

Tags

Trending Food Videos