Five years ago, the Oelwein Police Department moved various community projects into a collective effort called “Project ONE.” The philosophy behind Project ONE is — One Gesture, One Effort, One Action, One Person, One Team and/or One Community can make a difference.
Police Chief Jeremy Logan said his staff believes in partnering with local stakeholders to help others and improve the community together.
Chief Logan explained that each year, every officer performs at least one Community Project. The officers choose areas in which they wish to become involved or activities they think can be used to benefit others.
Some of the past projects have included Movie with a Cop, enjoying an evening with Oelwein students, hot dogs and a movie at the Oelwein Middle School, Poker Run for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital with area law enforcement officers and citizens, and Arrest Hunger! with officers hosting a “fill the squad car” event at Fareway grocery store. Donations of food and funds go to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard to help area residents in times of food needs.
Most recently, police and firefighters faced off in a friendly competition at both local grocery stores, with police at Fareway – Arresting Hunger and firemen at Dollar Fresh – Putting Out Hunger. It was a great success for everyone with the Kitchen Cupboard gratefully reaping the rewards.
This year marks the fifth year the Oelwein Police Department, Oelwein Community Schools District and the Husky Football program have teamed up for a mentorship program involving student athletes and officers. Coach 5-0 is designed to give officers an opportunity to interact with youth in a positive way and build understanding relationships with each other. This, in turn, allows officers to guide youth toward good choices as well as learning life skills to carry forward.
Bridging the gap between police and student-athletes through adult mentoring works in many positive ways and also builds working relationships between coaches and officers to provide resources for possible at-risk student athletes or those who need basic life essentials. In this way, facilitating access to local social services can be made when the need arises. Coach 5-0 has proven to be a great success.
OPD members have also partnered with student-athletes to make and deliver holiday food baskets to those in need. Funds for the baskets are donated by OPD employees and together students and officers prepare and deliver the special gifts.
Bowling with a Cop, Cupcakes with Cops and visits to local care facilities help Oelwein Police Officers stay in touch with all generations in the community. Everything they do is to help Protect and Serve. Our police department is very giving of its time and resources for everyone.