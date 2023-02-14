As part of her plan to improve the state’s government through greater efficiencies and cost-savings, Governor Kim Reynolds has proposed a dramatic restructuring of Iowa’s state-level agencies.
The proposed bill, which is greater than 1,500 pages in length, would whittle the number of state cabinet-level departments from the current 37 to just 16, primarily by combining similar or redundant offices and eliminating unfilled positions.
If passed, the proposal, known as House Study Bill 126 in the lower chamber and Senate Study Bill 1123 in the upper, would set off a number of important changes, leading Iowa lawmakers to comb through the document in a painstaking manner.
Similar to her earlier focus this session on the issue of school choice, the attempt to drastically reorganize the state’s government reflects a high priority for Reynolds, having alluded openly in her Condition of the State remarks to Iowa’s “fractured organizational structure that’s run on autopilot for decades.”
According to an Iowa Capital Dispatch report, the Governor has indicated that the proposal, if enacted, would save the state $215 million over the next four years.
If made law, the proposal would incorporate the state’s Department of Aging, Department of Human Rights, along with Early Childhood Iowa and the state’s Commission on Volunteer Services, all together as part of the Department of Health and Human Services. Also, the Department of Inspections and Appeals would be rebranded as the Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing (DIAL), a first step in allowing it to take on a number of licensing and regulatory functions now held by other departments. Under this scenario, DIAL would also take on both the labor services and worker’s compensation portion of the Department of Workforce Development’s responsibilities.
As part of the plan, as well, the state’s Department of Cultural Affairs would be incorporated into the Economic Development Authority (EDA), with the EDA director also assuming the directorship of the Iowa Finance Authority. The Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy would cease to have a separate existence, becoming, instead, part of the Department of Public Safety, while the Revenue Department would subsume the Iowa Lottery Authority as well as gain control of the Alcoholic Beverage Division from the state’s Commerce Department, the Capital Dispatch reported.
A new-look Commerce Department, meanwhile, would be renamed the Department of Insurance and Financial Services and be divided into insurance, banking and credit divisions, while the Iowa Utilities Board would become a standalone entity, removed from the previous Department of Commerce.
Finally, the Department of Education, for its part, would also take on a greater role, assuming from the Board of Regents control over the operations of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School and the Iowa School for the Deaf. Additionally, the Education Department would see the creation of a Higher Education Division, under which both the College Student Aid Commission and the Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE) would reside.
Among those most vocal in opposing the plan have been entities representing Iowans who have disabilities, with a number of such voices being heard during a Senate subcommittee meeting on Monday at which public comments were presented.
As part of the proposed reorganization, Governor Reynolds would hold the authority to appoint the director of Iowa’s Department of the Blind; the bill would also strip the Commission for the Blind of its ability to appoint its officers, a change that many in Iowa’s blind community fear would politicize the department and its services.
“I cannot say that this is good for blind Iowans,” explained Emily Wharton, who currently serves as the state’s Department of the Blind director, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “I cannot support that. I know that I’m not supposed to say that. But this commission has, for almost 100 years, had the ability to appoint its director, so that it could appoint someone who was knowledgeable about blindness and blindness-related issues, and that this position was not political.”
“I have seen that blind people running the agency understand and know blind people,” Cindy Ray, first vice president of the National Federation of the Blind of Iowa added, after lauding the current services Iowa provides for its blind residents. “I think that to take the agency out of the hands of commissioners for the Blind Board would gradually be the end of the kind of agency we have today.”
Retired Attorney Mary McGee, meanwhile, who has been blind her entire life, said the bill was “the worst piece of legislation I’ve read in a long time.” If passed, she continued, “you’re going to leave a whole minority group of Iowans behind,” according to a report published on the Bleeding Heartland political blog.
As indicated, the proposal would also make the Department of Education responsible for the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School, along with the Iowa School for the Deaf, changes the Governor’s office feels are appropriate because of those schools’ status as K-12 institutions.
At the hearing, meanwhile, a deaf individual who was attending via Zoom, Sarah A. Young Bear-Brown, attempted to be recognized to add her comments, though it was decided beforehand that no members of the public would be allowed to comment remotely. More significantly, no American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter was provided by lawmakers for those on Zoom, which resulted in Young Bear-Brown being unable to follow the discussion. What’s more, “when someone joined the virtual meeting and offered to interpret, a senate staffer did not allow them to do so,” the Bleeding Heartland report stated.
As a result of the incident, not only was Young Bear-Brown incensed, later taking to twitter to share her feelings, but Democratic State Senator Nate Boulton indicated the oversight and lack of understanding is precisely what is likely to occur if the Governor’s proposed changes are enacted.
Referring to the question of whether there should have been an ASL interpreter on Zoom during the hearing, Boulton said “it could have been done. It should have been done. And if we were good at this, it would have been our approach,” Bleeding Heartland reported.