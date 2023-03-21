A West Union woman wanted on two counts of prostitution was arrested early Tuesday morning after she turned herself in to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court records, two warrants were issued last week for the arrest of 30-year-old Jenna McLaury based on incidents that occurred earlier this year.
In early February, the court records explain, a West Union Police Sergeant was contacted by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office about a prostitution case involving McLaury and a male resident of Fort Atkinson. Based on this information, on Feb. 15, the Sergeant invited the man “to come and speak with me at the police department.”
During the interview, the man “stated that he had given money to Jenna two separate times, the first time was at Dutton’s Cave near West Union,” with the second occasion occurring at McLaury’s apartment. In the course of his comments, the man also indicated to police that he had paid a total of $750 for the two illegal encounters with McLaury, a criminal complaint states.
Following the issuing of the arrest warrants, and after West Union Police had attempted “several times” unsuccessfully to contact her, McLaury arrived at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, at which point she was arrested before later being released on $2,000 bond.