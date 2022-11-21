Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Happy Thanksgiving for everyone
Courtesy photo

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and so is your pet — as they are looking at all the food being prepared for the annual celebration.

With that in mind, Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, reminds pet owners that not only can some thanksgiving foods be toxic to a pet, table scraps and extra treats can add up quickly.

Tags

Trending Food Videos