Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and so is your pet — as they are looking at all the food being prepared for the annual celebration.
With that in mind, Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, reminds pet owners that not only can some thanksgiving foods be toxic to a pet, table scraps and extra treats can add up quickly.
According to Trupanion veterinarian, Dr. Sarah Nold, two of the main risks of feeding human food to dogs— aside from toxicity with certain foods—include gastrointestinal (GI) upset and bad canine behavior.
Even if a dog doesn’t get sick from eating “people food,” giving them food off of the dining table can encourage begging and other unwanted behaviors, which can be tough to shake once established.
“I’m a believer, along with many veterinarians, that the best way to avoid GI upset and developing bad behaviors, such as begging, is for pets to only eat their own designated food away from the table,” Nold says. “However, I understand that many people want to give their pet something ‘special’ for the holidays. The pet industry also recognizes this, which is why there are so many seasonal toys and treats offered at pet stores and online. I saw pumpkin spice-flavored dog cookies just last week.”
With this in mind, Nold says the following food items can be okay for dogs to eat on occasion, in small amounts:
• Turkey – lean, light meat without seasoning or sauces
• Pumpkin – plain (no butter or seasoning) canned, or cooked pumpkin
• Potatoes – cooked, plain (mashed or cubed form without butter or seasoning)
• Green beans – plain canned, frozen, cooked, or fresh (trimmed)
• Corn – always removed from cob, plain canned, frozen, cooked, or fresh
• Marshmallows – plain and untoasted, never sugar-free (this can contain xylitol)
In addition to only serving your pet plain items off of the “safe” list in small quantities, here are seven holiday foods that you should avoid giving to dogs at all costs:
• Anything with garlic, chives, onions or scallions (this includes most stuffing)
• Raisins, currants, grapes
• Fatty or dark turkey meat
• Chocolate, Cookies and Candy (any sugary human treats)
Whether or not you decide to give your pup some treats this season, take caution regarding holiday dishes and leftovers in general.
“Pets can be very sneaky, and you only have to be out of the room for a minute. The safest thing is to take trash with scraps outside to a secured place right away,” Nold says. “I have used my microwave and cooled oven as pet-proof storage for food items that aren’t going in the fridge… A pantry with a door is another potential safe place.”
It is suggested keeping pets in a separate room during mealtime, as well as moving the garbage can to an area that pets cannot reach.
Besides the holiday meal, decorations can be enticing to animals, too. Pet owners are reminded to ensure they are not in a place where an animal can reach or eat them.
Isolation during the holidays can be troublesome for pets, too. Owners preoccupied with festivities are not paying as much attention to them, and it is recommended people take the dogs out for walks, or entertain them when possible.