A wide array of individuals, including lawmakers, physicians and students, gathered outside the Iowa Capitol on Sunday to protest a series of recent legislative proposals that would restrict the freedoms of Iowa’s LGBTQ community, including students.
The event, labelled “Rally to Resist” by its leaders, began at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon and drew nearly 2,000 people, according to a new release from Progress Iowa.
Those speaking at the gathering included House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, who was the first to address the assembly.
“We will stand with you — make your voices heard,” Konfrst said, speaking in front of the Capitol. “Freedom is the right to love who you want to love. To be who you want to be. To make decisions about your own body. We are here for freedom, and we will bring love back into this building.”
The proposed legislation drawing the ire of Sunday’s protesters include bills that would require students to use the bathroom matching the gender on their birth certificate; place a ban on gender reassignment surgery for children; define marriage as a union between a man and a woman; and prohibit discussions of sexual orientation in Iowa’s elementary school classrooms.
“This appalling set of bills in the legislature would severely hinder the ability of our caring and compassionate education professionals to do their jobs, which is to ensure ALL students are safe, healthy, and valued in our schools and our state,” Stacy Schmidt, an Iowa State Education Association member and chairperson of the ISEA LGBTQ+ Task Force, said. “Knowing there is a trusted, safe adult in their schools can ensure that students in unstable or dangerous living situations are able to get the assistance they need.”
“You presume we act out of fear and anger because that’s what you do,”
added David Lee, a cofounder of IowaWTF, in a letter read to the Iowa legislature. “You are wrong. This movement is one sustained by love. Love for our families, children, ourselves and all the untold LGBTQ stories. We will fight these bills discriminating against our families, and even if we fail this year we will fight to keep our dreams alive.”
With many of the proposals in question pertaining to schoolchildren, several speakers on Sunday, including Chris Schwartz, LGBTQ community leader and Black Hawk County Supervisor, singled out the support shown by the state’s teachers as especially important.
“I want to thank all the beautiful educators who are here fighting, creating safe spaces in your school, and everyone here fighting at the capitol,” said Schwartz, according to the Progress Iowa release. “I want to tell all my fellow queer people here: you are who you are supposed to be. And you are supposed to be here. And you are beautiful.”
By proposing these bills, the state’s Republican leaders, observed Carlisle High School junior Bekah Schurz, are sending a clear message that “trans and queer Iowans do not belong here…The only way we can take back the power is to vote. An election is coming and, with that, will come change,” Radio Iowa reported.
The importance of people exercising their electoral power as a means to demonstrate their feelings was also emphasized by Hiawatha City Councilperson Aime Wichtendahl, Iowa’s first openly transgender elected official.
“Stay frosty and keep that passion into the next election because I have never stopped believing that Iowans are a fair people and they overwhelmingly reject what is happening in this building,” Wichtendahl said, according to the Radio Iowa report.
In all, representatives from more than three dozen organizations—including Iowa Safe Schools, the League of Women Voters of Iowa, Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Corridor Community Action Network, the Des Moines Education Association, Cedar Valley Reproductive Justice and the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities—were represented at the rally.
Others who addressed the crowd, meanwhile, included Iowa Queer Student Alliance Founder Emma Mitchell, state Senator Janet Petersen and Dr. Kaaren Olesen, who serves as an OB/GYN in Des Moines.