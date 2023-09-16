ALGONA — Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, a 10-year-veteran of Iowa law enforcement, was shot and killed while on duty attempting to arrest a wanted subject on Sept. 13 in Algona. A public visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, per the family and state.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 4-8 p.m. at the Algona Community School Wilcox Performing Arts Center, 600 S. Hale St., Algona. Service will be Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wilcox PAC at the school. Memorials to Cram’s family may be sent to Iowa State Bank, 5 E. Call St.; Algona, IA 50511. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.