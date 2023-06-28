Fayette County Board of Public Health members attended the weekly Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday to provide an update on their recent progress, as well as to point out a future gap they foresee in their budget. In attendance from the local public health were Jessica Wegner, Jamie Hoey, Dr. Anthony Leo and Hannah Lauer.
Praise was offered to the Board of Public Health and their accomplishments over the last year, including establishing the Healthy Fayette County Coalition, which strives to promote and aid in proper nutrition, mental health and prevention of risky behaviors of Fayette County residents.
“Fayette County has the most robust, sophisticated public health department in the State of Iowa,” said Leo, while noting how caring and creative the staff members are.
Public health administrator Hoey echoed this sentiment and shared that Wegner is often invited to attend state meetings to provide insight into the management system they continue to cohesively develop.
Hoey reported that the staff does an immense amount of things while remaining within their monetary budget and strive to have no waste, ensuring all dollars are used for the common good. While she noted they will fall within their allotted 2024 fiscal year budget, they will request an increase in their allotment for the next fiscal year to help further the services and programming they are providing and expanding.
Supervisor Janelle Bradley suggested the board of health look over their next year’s goals and see if they align with any opioid-related causes, for which monies from the county’s opioid settlement may be able to assist.
Other highlights provided by public health coordinator Wegner included the “Help is 3 (numbers) away” initiative to bring light to the 911, 988, and 211 services for emergency, mental, and social services; CPR classes have resumed and have been well attended; AEDs were replaced at North Fayette Valley schools and were successfully used on a student at a school just months later; and strategic planning for the 2024 year will begin this week as they continue to work in collaboration with various partners to find gaps in their services and work to fill them.
In other business, Fayette County engineer Joel Fantz provided a brief update of Secondary Roads Department projects as summer maintenance continues.
Fantz provided a follow up regarding a meeting with City of Wadena officials regarding the possibility of receiving a highly competitive grant to help meet infrastructure maintenance and repairs including Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and updated parking within the city.
Fantz and Supervisor Bruce Lehmann, who both attended last week’s meeting, were thankful for the number of citizens in attendance at the informational meeting. The matter will be addressed further at the City of Wadena’s July meeting.
Fantz reported the county’s rock crusher is still inoperable. However, the rebuilt motor from John Deere is being taken care of by the company to address the current issues.
An eighth site for emergency radio communications is still being discussed, meanwhile. As consideration for this addition continues between all parties involved, the supervisors and engineer agree the tower will enhance the overall radio communications project and ensure it is adequate to meet the safety needs of county residents.
In addition, bids were opened for the sale of the courthouse lawn mower, a 2010 John Deere X320. The sale of the mower was approved unanimously to the high bidder, Brett Whitcher, for $1,551.
The Fayette County Supervisors will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, July 3.