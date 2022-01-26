A public hearing was held at Monday’s City Council meeting at which there were no objections for the city to enter into an essential purpose loan agreement (2022 Bond Sale) in the amount of $1.8M. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained the figure represents several items, with city street improvements at the top of the list at $500,000. He said the Council will be able to leverage $800,000 in Cares Act money to add to street improvement. With both being available, Council can plan for a large project in 2022 and complete the project in 2023, he said.
Another area where improvement is needed is at the Aquatic Center. The pool needs a sand filter upgrade and Mulfinger explained this upgrade requires the city to no longer dump run off pool water into the creek. Initial estimates for both projects are near $250,000 total.
Also under the bond sale umbrella is
$250,000 for the last match portion to finalize the city’s trail from Levin Park to City Park, thereby setting the city up for regional trail connections;
$350,000 for the final phase of City Hall improvement, which takes care of the front entrance, the front office area and a refresh of the rest of the building. Mulfinger noted the total project is less than $500,000 compared to the original plan of $900,000;
$300,000 for a new ladder truck for the fire department, however, Mulfinger anticipates volunteers may be able to raise additional dollars for this truck, therefore bond money could be used to replace aging garage doors at the fire station;
$150,000 for a demolition fund to ensure the Council can actively go after homes that need demolished, with the city having two years to use up this money. Funds not spent for demolition could be channeled toward housing projects.
Mulfinger pointed out that all the items under the bond sale umbrella were selected by staff based on goals and initiatives of the council. He noted that after the bond is secured, more funds can be allocated toward road funds, as the projected costs of other items on the list may be lessened by grant awards, etc.
The Council approved a motion that will turn ownership of the Plaza building over to the city, should the city receive the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) for which an application has been sent. Mulfinger stressed that city ownership will only happen if the grant is approved. Grant funds would be used to take down the structure as part of Plaza Park expansion and toward downtown flooding mitigation.
The Council approved plans for a fire station improvement project as detailed and presented by Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan. All funds are in place for this project as Logan and the city are working on using existing fire funds for the year.
Countil set a public hearing on the proposed property tax levy for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at City Hall. Mulfinger noted this is required by state law and is a maximum levy notice. The levy number changes each year as the city fluctuates between bond payments and benefit payments, he explained.
Following regular council proceedings, budget work sessions were held with Community Development, and Parks and Recreation department heads.