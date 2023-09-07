A public monarch butterfly tagging event will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16 with Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Sondra Cabell. Locations will be determined by nectaring flowers. Cost is $4 per person or $10 per family. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Registered participants will be notified of tagging location the week of the program. Walking up to one-half mile and mobility on uneven surfaces like prairie is needed to catch butterflies at most tagging locations. There will be some monarchs to share and tag at parking areas.