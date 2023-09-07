A public monarch butterfly tagging event will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16 with Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Sondra Cabell. Locations will be determined by nectaring flowers. Cost is $4 per person or $10 per family. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.

Registered participants will be notified of tagging location the week of the program. Walking up to one-half mile and mobility on uneven surfaces like prairie is needed to catch butterflies at most tagging locations. There will be some monarchs to share and tag at parking areas.

Tags