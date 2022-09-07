Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

An Iowa judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging Open Records Law violations by Auditor of State Rob Sand.

The court concluded the emails that a conservative law firm had sought to obtain “were properly maintained as confidential and withheld” from disclosure. The court granted Sand’s request for summary judgment, dismissing the case.

