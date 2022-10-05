Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

An Iowa record was shattered last weekend when Pete Caspers of Peosta claimed the state title with the pumpkin he entered at Anamosa Pumpkinfest.

Caspers’s submission weighed 2,424 pounds, which makes it the sixth largest pumpkin grown in the world this year, KMCH radio reported. The pumpkin surpassed the existing Pumpkinfest record, set in 2020, by more than 300 pounds.

