An Iowa record was shattered last weekend when Pete Caspers of Peosta claimed the state title with the pumpkin he entered at Anamosa Pumpkinfest.
Caspers’s submission weighed 2,424 pounds, which makes it the sixth largest pumpkin grown in the world this year, KMCH radio reported. The pumpkin surpassed the existing Pumpkinfest record, set in 2020, by more than 300 pounds.
During October’s first weekend, Iowa’s pumpkin growers gather at the Anamosa event to compete in the Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off.
In addition to Caspers’s pumpkin, event officials also report they had a state record for long gourds, as well, with the champion measuring 131.75 inches, according to KMCH, making it nearly 11 feet long. It was grown by Clinton’s Marc Peterson.