AMANA —Pumpkinfest in the Amana Colonies will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, as part of their Autumn in the Amana Colonies celebrations.
If you are crazy about pumpkins, you’ll find everything pumpkin you could imagine this weekend in the Amana Colonies. Many of the shops have arranged for special pumpkin items for the weekend. There will also be pumpkin games and contests, from a pumpkin throwing contest to a pumpkin decorating competition. Bring your decorated and carved pumpkin for a chance to win or, paint your own pumpkin in Amana.
Restaurants will be offering pumpkin themed items along with your fall favorites. There will be a scavenger hunt, games to play, and contests to enter. Everything revolves around pumpkins. Pumpkins will also be for sale.
Contact the Amana Colonies Visitors Center at 319-622-7622 for more information.