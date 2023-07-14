More than 600 is the number of people that Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) Executive Director Deb Howard estimated packed the newly renovated Depot Park to hear Richie Lee & the Fabulous Fifties covering old-time rock ’n’ roll on Thursday.
Dancers at times filled the small floor in front of the stage as the band performed hits by Elvis, Ritchie Valens, Don McLean and others throughout the evening.
Among couples on the floor, Donny and Mary Pat Voss of Monona twisted and spun with enthusiasm most of the night.
The Vosses recalled having heard Richie Lee play at about age 15 at Country View north of Decorah, which Google Maps indicates is a golf course that is permanently closed.
To place that on the timeline, Richie would have been about 15 years old “a good 15 years ago,” as he’s now 33, according to his partner, Lindsay Lee.
Their preschool-aged daughter, Alivia, was right at home, a natural among the dancing crowd.
“This is a fun band,” said one of the dancers, Dana Starr, formerly Brenda Dana Stickel, a member for some time of the Oelwein Class of 1978 who moved and graduated with the Riceville Class of 1978.
“This band is wonderful,” said another dancer, Marlene Wedemeier of Sumner, Oelwein Class of 1970, in a separate conversation.
“We grew up dancing,” added Shirley Phillips of Oelwein, who joined Marlene on the floor.
“Everybody’s just having a great time. Good crowd, great music, lots of vendors, great kickoff,” Howard said.
The band will be making their fourth consecutive annual appearance in Oelwein in 2024, as this year was their third in a row.
“It’s a done deal, they’re coming back next year,” Howard announced at the last hourly drawing.
Oelwein’s Sesquicentennial continues through Sunday, July 16.
Sylvia Oelwein, who is visiting from Wurzburg in Bavaria, Germany, has been named grand marshal of the parade, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Sylvia is the fourth generation of the original Frederick Oelwein family for whom Oelwein is named.
She helped draw names for the first round of prizes at Party in the Park Thursday.
On Saturday, Oelwein will speak briefly on Depot Park’s Stage Two following the parade, around noon, prior to the serving of the birthday cake and ice cream, Howard reminded the crowd.
Then, about 1 p.m. Saturday, she will present at the OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick, Howard indicated.
Saturday bands include Dan Malloy and the Juniors from 12 – 2 p.m., GTP Band from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m, Oelwein Reunion Band from 5:30 – 8 p.m., and Jake McVey at 8 p.m., all at Depot Park. Bands will alternate between two stages.
A full schedule was published Friday and copies of the schedule from OCAD can be found around town.