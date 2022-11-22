Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Q: How will food inflation impact prices for this year’s Thanksgiving meal?

A: According to the American Farm Bureau’s annual survey, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal will be the highest ever. The average cost for a 10-person Thanksgiving feast will cost $64.05. That’s a 20 percent increase over last year and an eye-popping 40 percent increase from 2020. Consumers buying staples for the Thanksgiving feast are paying double-digit increases for turkey, stuffing, pie crusts, dinner rolls and more. As the purchasing power for consumers shrink, farmers also confront rising input costs for fuel and fertilizer and the trucking industry is paying $5/gallon for diesel to deliver the goods to retailers and homes across the country. Like many Iowa families across the state, I’m looking forward to gathering together for the Thanksgiving feast on our family farm. Although it’ll cost more, I look forward to the annual meal with all the fixings, especially Barbara’s apple crisp with vanilla ice cream.

