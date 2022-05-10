The Fayette County Fair Queen Contest will one again offer an opportunity for all girls with community and fair involvement to compete to represent Fayette County as fair queen. In addition to town candidates, other interested girls may run as at-large candidates.
The crowning will occur Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. with the pie auction to follow. Candidates must also be available for a mandatory information meeting Wednesday, July 6 at 7 p.m.
• Candidates need to be at least 16 years of age and not more than 21 years of age on Aug. 11, 2022, the first day of the Iowa State Fair.
• Candidates must have never been married or have been or currently be a professional model.
• Candidates need to live in Fayette County or an adjoining county and have the majority of their activities in Fayette County.
• Candidates need to be active members of at least one service organization in their community such as church group, Girl Scouts, 4-H, FFA, et cetera. (Eligibility is not limited to 4-H or FFA membership.)
• Candidates cannot have been crowned a County Fair Queen previously. Candidates who have run for a County Fair Queen Contest and have not been crowned queen are eligible to run again if they choose.
• Candidates need to be available the day of Tuesday, July 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the contest, crowning and pie auction. If they have conflicts that are due to fair involvement, arrangements will be made so they can still participate, but conflicts need to be made known to Megan Niewoehner, Queen Contest coordinator, as soon as possible.
• If crowned the 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen or Fair Princess, the candidate will need to be available to represent the county at the remainder of the 2022 Fayette County Fair from July 19-23. The queen will also need to be available to represent the county at the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest, Aug. 10-13. The State Fair Queen Contest cannot honor requests to miss any of the state contest.
• If crowned the Fayette County Fair Queen or Princess, the candidate will also need to be available to represent Fayette County at various events including community parades, fair fundraisers, other county events, and the first two days of the 2023 Fayette County Fair.
Fair Queen Candidates who choose to run at-large will need to pay $85 to be a part of the contest which covers the $60 entry fee and $25 sash fee to be worn during the contest and kept by the candidate. Sashes will say, “Fayette Co. Fair At-Large Candidate.” Candidates are encouraged to find a sponsor in their community to cover these costs. A candidate’s family could also sponsor her.
Applications can be requested from Fayette County Fair Queen Contest Coordinator, Megan Niewoehner at 563-380-2057 or via email at megan.niewoehner@gmail.com. If you are interested, please contact Megan right away to receive the application information, as applications along with fees and two current wallet-sized pictures need to be postmarked no later than June 30, 2022, to be eligible to compete in the 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen Contest.
If you have been crowned a town winner, for example, “Miss Oelwein,” you should receive Fayette County Fair Queen Contest information from your local town coordinator soon. If you haven’t, you can contact Niewoehner for information as well. Town candidates’ entry fees are $60 as their town usually provides a sash. Towns many purchase sashes through the contest for an additional $25.