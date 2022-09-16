While just another news headline for most, the passing of England’s Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 after 70 years of rule struck a personal chord with area resident Sandy Murray-John of Maynard, who made several visits to Great Britain during Elizabeth’s long reign with her late husband Gordon, who was English.
Murray-John met Gordon in Acapulco in 1966, and they married in early 1967. By that time, Gordon had moved to the United States, though the couple would make several trips back to England over the years. It was during the first of these that Murray-John had her personal brush with the Queen: while traveling through Wales, Murray-John recalls, she and her husband came upon a commotion, one caused by the Queen’s car passing through the area. Before the Queen’s party had moved on, Murray-John had her one-and-only personal glimpse of the monarch.
Due to these experiences and her first-hand knowledge of its people, Murray-John has watched the recent events in England with great interest.
While there are those among the British who would like to see the monarchy eliminated, the vast majority, Murray-John noted, “saw the Queen as a mother or grandmother,” reflective of a reverence born from a devotion to her subjects. In the view of most, Murray-John said Queen Elizabeth was a beloved personality precisely because “she took an interest in them,” which, for many, made the connection to the Queen a personal one.
Above all, however, it was the monarch’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling her duty as Queen that most defined her: as Murray-John explained, when, for example, there was talk in recent years of her leaving the throne in deference to her son Charles, Elizabeth refused, based on her responsibilities as the sitting monarch.
With Elizabeth’s passing, however, changes seem in store, though Murray-John is confident that new King Charles III is prepared to successfully assume the crown. The people have treated him “warmly so far,” she said, though, in her view, the necessary transfer of love from one monarch to the next would be expedited if Charles takes care to “spend time among the people.”
In the U.S., meanwhile, Murray-John doesn’t believe the Queen’s death will lead to significant change, though she is curious to see how the various nations in the British Commonwealth respond to her passing and whether this may spark more significant political change, especially among the monarchy’s opponents.
Murray-John expects the transition now underway in England will remain peaceful and orderly, noting that “all of this has been planned,” while, about the Queen’s passing, generally, she said, “The Queen had an incredible life.”