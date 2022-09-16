Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

With the Queen’s passing, Maynard’s Sandy Murray-John reflects on her own trips to England and the monarch’s importance.

While just another news headline for most, the passing of England’s Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 after 70 years of rule struck a personal chord with area resident Sandy Murray-John of Maynard, who made several visits to Great Britain during Elizabeth’s long reign with her late husband Gordon, who was English.

Murray-John met Gordon in Acapulco in 1966, and they married in early 1967. By that time, Gordon had moved to the United States, though the couple would make several trips back to England over the years. It was during the first of these that Murray-John had her personal brush with the Queen: while traveling through Wales, Murray-John recalls, she and her husband came upon a commotion, one caused by the Queen’s car passing through the area. Before the Queen’s party had moved on, Murray-John had her one-and-only personal glimpse of the monarch.

