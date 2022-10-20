The quilt shop, the theater, a new convenience store and entities that have kept City Park in ship-shape were among those recognized at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development’s 2022 Community Awards Wednesday at American Legion Post 9.
OCAD Board President Jon King opened by saying the Oelwein community has shown resilience despite COVID-19 challenges, with many new stores and companies moving in or expanding operations.
“We just observed this with the new Kwik Star grand opening yesterday,” King said. He mentioned the earlier events of Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh and ICE Manufacturing-Alpha HD trailers opening, and business moves of Norby’s Farm Fleet and Dollar General.
Recognizing those who support the community and make businesses proud to call Oelwein home, such as the OCAD business members and community volunteers, city officials and OCAD Ambassadors, King said the OCAD acronym could stand for “Oelwein changing attitudes daily.”
“And although she is being recognized last she is very important to me and my family as well as her dedication to and her accomplishments in the Oelwein community — my daughter, Miss Oelwein (Lily King),” King said. It was at least along those lines, as his voice broke midway through the typed speech.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard said OCAD found buyers for or leased nearly every available building downtown last month, except a small one in the pass-through.
The community can expect to see new openings in coming months, Howard indicated, including a California-native tattoo artist by way of Decorah, a bridal store, a nutrition store and a taproom.
Current community projects include a park and events center in the former location of Dollar General.
Of the events center, “We have to have 65% fundraising before we can apply for a grant from the state of Iowa,” Howard said. She expressed hopes that the 20,000 square-foot building will capture regional events on which she said the community is missing out.
The OCAD Board, OCAD committees and the United Way Board were recognized for assistance to OCAD.
For the OCAD Development Committee, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said another round of downtown tax increment financing (TIF) project eligibility will open in January. He said the committee is also working on a downtown parking lot improvement plan.
The United Way Board was financially recognized with the 2022 Party in the Park beverage garden proceeds in a novelty check for $5,030.02.
New OCAD Board members are Paul Schemmel, Fareway and Jeremy Birdnow, Birdnow Motor Trade, per the membership committee.
For their new mural, recent expansion to accommodate retreats that bring in tourism and “pride in their business property,” Howard bestowed Business of the Year upon Farmer’s Daughters Quilts owner Sarah Ottesen and several employees.
For their interior remodel completed in the spring, Howard accorded Most Improved and Expansion of the Year to The Grand Theatre of Oelwein, represented by manager Cindy Kime and Board President Matt Vogel. “It’s a great asset to Oelwein,” Howard said.
For providing a community event that continually draws large crowds to town, Community Booster of the Year was extended to Oelwein Celebrations Inc., represented by Kimberly Pont.
For his volunteer efforts on many projects throughout the year and his most recent, the Saur-King Jet Plaza at City Park and restoring the U.S. Air Force jet, installation of a plaque commemorating the two locals who brought it here decades ago, Community Volunteer of the Year was conferred upon Jake Blitsch.
For consistently greeting customers with “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle,” Congenial Business of the Year was bestowed upon Dollar Fresh, represented by store manager Matt Nelson.
For bringing 59 jobs and a second location to Oelwein, Industry of the Year was accorded to Kwik Star, represented by store manager Keisha Kane.
For going above and beyond by helping out at OCAD events and other notable voluntarism, OCAD Volunteer of the Year went to Tracy Kerns, who is the Board’s vice-president.