ARLINGTON — The Arlington Days Quilt Committee’s Gail Moorman Behrens narrated the stories — often farm-related — behind many area quilts on Saturday, in keeping with the theme, “Farming Through the Years.” A few are reprinted here, including Janann Bachtell, Pam Schuhmacher (about her granddaughter Emily’s graduation quilt), Sarah Ottesen (with Farmer’s Daughters Quilts in Oelwein).
“Every quilt has a story (that) should be told,” was the theme of the quilt show, committee member Jan Breitsprecher said.
At the 2 p.m. instance of the “bed-turning,” one of the quilters, Janann Bachtell, was honored. Her children, Paula Harvey and Pam Schuhmacher, accompanied her, and Pam also shared a couple of quilt stories.
Committee members held up each quilt as its story was read.
•••
Janann Bachtell wrote about her “Derecho and Covid Quilt.”
The derecho that hit Linn County damaged the house of Bachtell’s sister Charlotte. Her daughter came from Virginia to help her and invited her back to Virginia. As they cleaned out the house, craft items were taken to Arlington.
Using some blue and yellow material her sister had purchased intending to decorate her dining table, Bachtell made Charlotte a “beautiful” table runner for her birthday with the help of Mary Bagby. Several months later, Bachtell suggested to Bagby they make a quilt with the rest of the material. Bagby agreed.
“So we did.” Bachtell related the fabric matches her bedroom and is “’60s beautiful.”
“I feel I have my sister helping me keep warm every night,” Bachtell concluded.
•••
Pam Schuhmacher shared about “Emily’s Rag-Tag Graduation Quilt.”
Pam Schuhmacher’s oldest granddaughter, Emily Schuhmacher, graduated from Starmont High School this year and wanted a quit. Pam recalled asking Emily for specifications — what type of quilt, how big, what colors. Emily had mentioned perhaps wanting a T-shirt quilt from the sports in which she was active, and Pam worked on ideas toward that.
“The more I talked to Emily about getting the shirts to cut and prepared, the more Emily seemed reluctant,” Pam wrote. “So I decided to have a one-on-one with her to see what was bothering her about this quilt.
“As I asked her more questions she finally (said), ‘I just want a quilt made from the scraps in Grandma Nan’s basement.’ So there it was.
“As a young girl she alway was helping Great-Grandma (Janann) ‘clean the sewing room,’ — if that is such a thing because it seems like the sewing room is always getting cleaned.
“So with this new take on a quilt, my mom, Janann Bachtell, graciously started putting together some 9-by-9 squares.”
Despite being unpracticed in quilting Pam did her best to assist, measuring and cutting.
“I could not cut a straight line to save my life!” she wrote.
Bachtell got the squares together and the pair got the backing and trim picked out.
They wanted to personalize the quilt.
“I remembered I had all my grandkids fill out a questionnaire a few years ago, so I found Emily’s,” Pam wrote.
“Along with a photo and a heartfelt message, we had Joelle Davis at Emerald Grove Boutique put the images on the material and then a family friend, Patty O’Dell, sewed it together. Marleen Gould at her Strawberry Point quilt shop did the quilting.”
Pam thanked everyone who helped.
“I know my granddaughter will like it,” she wrote. (The reporter hopes with Starmont’s graduation having been nearly two months ago, that we are not spoiling any surprises.)
“P.S. We didn’t put a dent in Grandma’s bargain bin basement materials, and the sewing room needs to be cleaned!”
•••
Sarah Ottesen with Farmer’s Daughters Quilts in Oelwein shares her and her sister’s story.
“It all started on a beautiful farm in lowa when my twin sister and I were about ten years old. We were bit by the entrepreneur bug.”
They started a sweet corn business with a few dozen ears of sweet corn, a red radio flyer wagon, and two small paper signs advertising “Sweet corn for sale!” “$1 per dozen!”
Over 30 years later, the Farmer’s Daughters — as many know — now own a quilt shop in Oelwein, Iowa, Farmer’s Daughters Quilts.
“Our love for quilting came from our mother,” Ottesen writes. “One of my favorite sounds is hearing Gingher scissors cut out fabric on the kitchen table. Our mother was a fantastic seamstress long before she became an outstanding quilter.
“When we were in high school, Mom patiently taught us how to piece together our first quilt. I chose a scrappy log cabin, while my sister chose a two-color double Irish chain. Today we still enjoy spending the day together in the sewing room.”
Ottesen chose to show a quilt her twin sister and she designed and a writeup they did, for the All Iowa Shop Hop 2022 Magazine.
The pattern, “Farmer’s Tour of lowa,” is also printed in the magazine.
“The quilt showcases the fabrics designed by Cheryl Haynes for the All lowa Shop Hop, which is happening now, through the end of July!”
Magazines are available at participating shops including at Farmer’s Daughters Quilts in Oelwein as of Monday.
•••
Janell Bradley shared this story.
“Marilyn ‘Mary’ Vagts was just a young girl of 13 or 14 growing up on a farm at Eldorado’s south edge, when she and her older sister were asked to drive tractors as the local threshing ring made its way to their family farm in the 1950s. The girls drove a Case tractor, pulling wagons of straw bundles to the threshing ring operated by Henry Pape, his sons, and a brother-in-law.
“It was the first time Marilyn remembered taking notice of the young man whose father owned the threshing ring. As Daryl Pape pitched bundles into the threshing machine, Marilyn was quick to jump back on the tractor that delivered wagons of bundles to where he was working, hoping for a chance to flirt with the single, young farmer.
“Several years passed by and in 1958 Marilyn graduated from West Union High School. The young man working the threshing ring, had graduated in ‘52 and was working for Bert B. Hanson & Associates when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Having seen one another at church, but never having dated, Mary began writing to Daryl while he was doing military service. When he was discharged, their relationship flourished.
“(On) June 11, 1960, the couple wed in Eldorado. Mary and Daryl started out farming where Daryl grew up, along the Turkey River bottom. Daryl milked the cows and had a few hogs while Mary kept laying hens, selling the eggs. Their first two children, Janell (who is sharing this story), and Joleen, had joined the family by the time the young couple bought a farm near Hawkeye and moved in November 1966. The following summer, Mary, about six months pregnant, was driving tractor as she often did to help her husband on the farm, when she experienced pain like early labor.
“She’d spend the next 44 days in the hospital before delivering the couple’s son, Darren, about two months premature, on Aug. 18, 1967.
“With their family complete, the Papes continued to farm until the mid-1970s when they sold the dairy cows and purchased a farm implement and appliance store. Mary continued to work side by side with her husband in the business, keeping the books and even fixing hydraulic chain and finding the right parts for the farmers who frequented the store. She also had a large garden and canned vegetables and beef.
“She assisted her daughters with their 4-H projects, and once all had left the nest, she took her first quilting class with Karol Kleppe, in Hawkeye.
“Although her daughters saw their mother working on various quilts during their visits home, neither has a specific memory of Mary doing embroidery. But apparently she did.
“When Mary’s worsening dementia and Parkinson symptoms made her unsteady on her feet, she and Daryl moved to assisted living. It was about that time their daughter Joleen, was going through drawers of memorabilia and found numerous blocks of embroidery.
“To this day, the girls don’t know when their mother, who passed in 2018, embroidered the pre-printed ‘ladies.’ However, they wanted to honor her for the time and dedication to the craft, while creating a keepsake that had their mother’s handiwork included.
“Dividing up the pieces, they each worked several blocks into a quilt they would be able to keep. Joleen chose Moda fabrics she believes were from the ‘Three Sisters’ collection. She used fabric by Nancy Halvorson for the sashing.
“Janell chose to set off the six embroidered blocks she used, with ‘Star’ blocks in fall colors of orange and green. She pieced the backing using two flannel fabrics she had in her ‘stash.’ Both daughters quilted their projects with their table-top sewing machines.
“One of the last quilts the girls recall their mother working on, was (a) ‘Cathedral Window’ project which was entirely pieced and put together with hand-stitching, using fabric scraps and a heavy muslin. The quilt has hung in their parents’ living room for many years and is prized by Daryl.”
•••
Debbie Watson displayed a green and pink quilt she made for the 2022 Lima Leaf Day.
The Lima Church was last used in 1949, but the ladies of the neighborhood help maintain the church, Watson told a reporter. Pat Baumler heads the group.
“I had been at the fair with her last year and she said we had no quilt for October,” Watson said. The 2021 quilt was taken care of by the festival.
Watson volunteered to make the 2022 quilt, which was displayed as part of the bed-turning spotlight and the Arlington Days quilt show.
•••
Carol Thode shared a “thank-you quilt” from the St. John Women of the ELCA, in 1984. Members each made a block or more in the 42-block quilt.
“The quilters made an average of 225 quilts every year for Lutheran World Relief,” Thode wrote.
Cindy Waskow, who received a similar WELCA quilt, and Thode, both remember on Oct. 24, 1984, traveling to Mt Horeb, Wisconsin, to take 21 of their quilts to help the nearby town of Barneveld. Barneveld had been devastated by an F5 tornado four months earlier, on June 9. Some 200 people were seriously injured and every building in town was damaged or demolished. All that remained of the Lutheran Church was the cement slab and the bell tower, Thode wrote.
In addition to Waskow and Thode, Elsie Suhr voyaged to Barneveld, per a thank-you letter from the Barneveld Lutheran Church Building Relief Committee; along with Emma and Celia Andreae, Melvin and Vella Gust, Doris Burrack, Pauline Row and Lottie Behrens.
“Carol remembers giving quilts to each sheriff’s deputy in Fayette County to carry in the trunks of their cars, so they had something to wrap around the children they removed from their home because of abuse.”
Thode now lives in a nursing home in Waterloo and continues to sew for charity, including baby blankets for Allen Hospital. For lack of space in her room for the WELCA quilt, she gifted it to the Arlington Days Quilt Committee.
•••
Janis Breitsprecher of the Quilt Committee had ties to a couple of quilts in the show. Her “Barn Dance” quilt, with patches of embroidered barn outline drawings, won a blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair after having appeared at Arlington Days, so it reappeared in this year’s bed-turning.
Another quilt — not part of the bed-turning but displayed outside — was made by Breitsprecher’s mother, Mrs. Daryl Humphrey from her husband’s worn bib overalls, for all five grandkids.
Janis Breitsprecher and her daughter, Alli Erickson, present Saturday with her husband Kevin, paused for a photo with the quilt she received.