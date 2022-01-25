The Otter Creek Quilts of Valor group will be presenting 12 quilts to local veterans at the Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
In a solemn and dignified ceremony, a dozen fellow veterans will join thousands of other veterans in America who have received this distinguished gift.
It’s never too late to thank a Vet for their service to our country. Area residents are encouraged to save 30 minutes out of Friday to say thank you and join legion members for this event.
The Auxiliary will be serving refreshments prior to this event.