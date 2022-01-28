The military service stories for a dozen area veterans were shared with family members and friends during a solemn Quilts of Valor ceremony Friday morning in the Oelwein American Legion Hall.
A Quilt of Valor is a healing and comforting gesture. It is a tangible thing that the veteran can wrap around themselves and know that someone thought about them with gratitude, love and caring.
The Otter Creek Quilters designed and made each quilt, which is composed of three layers. The top of the quilt with its many colors, shapes and fabrics, represents the communities and the many individuals we are. Each stitch in the quilt represents the love, gratitude and sometimes the tears of the maker.
The batting is the center of the quilt — its warmth. It represents the hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it. The backing is the strength. It holds the many pieces of the quilt together. It represents the strength of the recipient his faith in his God, in himself, his family, our communities, and our nation.
The 12 veterans honored with Quilts of Valor spanned decades of military service, from the Korean War, to Vietnam, peace time, and the War on Terrorism in Iraq. During the ceremony, one of the presenters read the military service of the veteran, while members of the Otter Creek Quilters displayed the quilt behind him, then folded it in half and wrapped the quilt around the veteran’s shoulders in a moving expression of caring and gratitude.
Veterans receiving quilts in Friday’s ceremony were each given forms to fill out as little or as much of their military service to be read at the quilt presentation. The following, alphabetically, are their entries.
William “Bill” Adams, Army, 1966-1969 Vietnam, 1st Logistical Command to re-supply the 9th and 25th infantry divisions in the MeKong Delta during the Tet Offensive. Iowa National Guard Co. B, 1-133rd Inf, as staff sergeant, 1973, officer candidate school, commissioned 2nd Lt in 1975, served as operation officer 34th Rear Area Operation Center, 1980 for several years, rank of Major, 2004, commanded troops in Europe assigned to U.S. 5th Corp., in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Luxemburg, Belgium, England, Scotland and Ireland representing the U.S. Army and Iowa National Guard during 16 mobilizations. Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, retiring after 31-plus years of service at the rank of Colonel in September 1998. Meritorious Service, Army Commendation, Iowa Commendation, Joint Services Commendation, Humanitarian, Vietnam Service Award, and many leadership awards.
David Beckner, Marines and National Guard, Vietnam, 4 years active duty in the Marines; Camp Pendleton, California, Okinawa, Japan, Maui, Hawaii, Subic Bay Philippines, honorably discharged. Corporal (E-4) 9 years in the Iowa National Guard, Co. B, 1-133rd Infantry, Oelwein, Staff Sergeant E-6. Beckner served on a helicopter carrier in Subic Bay, taking army helicopters, advisors and personnel aboard, then returned to Camp Pendleton to replace the 1st Marine Division Comm., that had been air-lifted to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis, October 1962.
Mike Frazer, U.S. Navy serving during Vietnam, 1964-1978. He attended boot camp in San Diego and then duty on North Island, supply one year and 13 months in Alaska SSE. He then served on the USS Yorktown at Long Beach as a fuels tech. While on tour they were involved in the USS Pueblo incident in the North Korea Sea.
Joseph Arthur Gates, Army, deployment to Iraq, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He served 2003-2006 in the 1st Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade as a Calvary Scout, in the areas of Germany, Diyala Province and Fallujah. Gates received many awards including Army Commendation Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, Driver to Mechanic Badge with Driver-heeled Vehicles, 1wt Infantry Division Combat Patch, 1st Marine Corps Division Combat Patch.
Todd Hammond, Navy and National Guard, during Vietnam, 22 years in the military with 6 years active in the Navy, 16 years in the National Guard with a rank of E-5. Hammond mentioned that he served on the same ship as Jake Blitsch but the two never knew each other until many years later.
Charlie Kimball, Navy, Vietnam 1969 to 1973, aboard the USS England DL G 22. His ship was off the coast of North and South Vietnam on the DMZ and in the Gulf of Tokin (e4). He received the Good Conduct Award, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Miles “Bill” Klendworth, Navy, Vietnam, stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, U.S. Hanson DDR 832 first ship. He had 21 years of service.
John Joseph Mihall, Marine Corps, 1978 with VMF Phantom Squadron, Unit MOAB 11 Maggal Duty stationed in El Toro, California, as M. OS. Or job air squadron supply.
Steve Reed, Marine Corps, E-3 supply Mc property, McAbel Toro, Osaka, Japan, VMAF “Black Sheep” Squadron.
Gary Walrath, Navy, 1958-1961, three years of service as an IC Electrician in Pearl Harbor, aboard the USS Stark, Lst. P.O. 3rd Class.
Larry Werner, Army and Air Force, 23 years of service. Four years, 1 month and 11 days in the Air Force, 19 years in the National Guard, ranks were E-8, 1st Sergeant, receiving the Good Conduct Medal, Leadership with 3 Oak Leaves, Eisenhower Award with 2 Oak Leaves.
Jerry (Howard) Willyard, Army, Korean War, 1951-1952, 47th Infantry, Company F., Camp Rucker, Alabama. He was wounded in action Feb. 1, 1952 and is a Purple Heart recipient along with various other awards.
Otter Creek Quilters member Meg Moellering related the history of the Quilts of Valor organization, which is a totally non-profit group founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts.
Mrs. Roberts had a dream one night of her son sitting on the edge of his bed looking forlorn and lonely while serving in Iraq and so far away from home. Further along in her dream, she pictured a quilt from home being wrapped around his shoulders and how this lifted his spirits.
She gathered a few of her friends together to make quilts and send them to her son and his fellow soldiers, as well as to those recovering at the Walter Reed Hospital. Thus, the Quilt of Valor Foundation was started.
Catherine envisioned that these Quilts of Valor be awarded to each U.S. serviceperson or veteran who has served our country here in the United States and around the world during all times of war or peace. To-date, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded more than 300,000 quilts worldwide.