Six veterans and one active service member were honored with Quilts of Valor during a special ceremony in the Oelwein American Legion Friday morning.
Otter Creek Quilters with members in West Union, Wadena and Oelwein, is a group of quilting specialists with many years of experience. They created the impressive and patriotic Quilts of Valor presented Friday.
Members include Jan Grafenburg and Jane Blumhagen, West Union, Jan Franks, Wadena, Daryl Brandt, Dee Brandt and Carol Wolf, Oelwein. Each of the quilters supplies his or her own material and pattern for the top. The backing and batting, along with the individualized label for the recipient, is paid for through grants and donations from organizations supporting the Quilts of Valor.
Quilt of Valor recipients on Friday were:
• Patrick B. Kelly of Oelwein enlisted in the Army for six years on Sept. 28, 1965. He served at Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri, Ft. Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, Ft. Riley, Kansas, Camp Bearcat, Vietnam, and Ft. Eustis, Virginia. Pat’s military awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Republic of Vietnam Civil Action Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Ribbon, expert Rifle Award for M14, M16 and Machine Gun and two overseas bars.
• John McBride of Oelwein served in the Army 1966-1969, including a tour of Vietnam, 1967-68, where he was stationed at Bein Hoa, First Signal Battalion. His rank was Spec. 4th Class E4. Awards included National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon w/ device (1960), Expert Badge with Rifle Bar.
Gary Rubner of Oelwein served 14 years in the Army, five in active duty and nine years in the Army Reserve. He attained the rank of SSG/E6 2nd/5th F.A. and was with the 389th Engineers. Gary’s awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal w/ 3rd Oak Cluster, and National Defense Medal.
Gary Rummens of Oelwein served in the U.S. Navy, 1955-59 aboard the USS George Clymer APA27, as the boat cockswain (he steered the ship’s LCV-13 boat and was in charge of its crew).
Lisa Stamp of Oelwein is serving with the U.S. Navy, in her 12th year of active duty. Chief Petty Officer Stamp has been in deployment to the Middle East and is currently stationed in Spain with the 6th Fleet.
Daryl Vandersee of Oelwein served in the U.S. Air Force from June 1991 to August 1994 in Civil Engineering.
Not able to be present for the ceremony was Glen Dawson of Oelwein. He served in the U.S. Air Force from October 1986 to May 1992. Awards included Good Conduct Medal, National Deployment, Longevity Ribbon, Training Ribbon and was part of the Missile Maintenance Wing.
Presenter Jan Grafenburg reminded those present for the ceremony that Quilts of Valor are very special awards and are not just handed out. The quilts are only awarded to service members and living veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. The Quilt of Valor says unequivocally, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor in serving our nation.”
The Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary members hosted Friday’s event and served refreshments following the ceremony.