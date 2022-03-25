Four Oelwein veterans received Quilts of Valor in a special presentation Thursday at the American Legion Post 9. The presentations were coordinated with the visit of American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard of Lake Kiowa, Texas, who was making visits throughout the Midwest.
The Otter Creek Quilters created each Quilt of Valor, which is registered with the National Quilts of Valor Foundation. Members of the local quilt group, Jane Blumhagen and Jan Grafenburg of West Union, Dee Brandt, Daryl Brandt, Jan Franks, and Carol Wolf of Oelwein, were on hand to assist with the presentations.
Commander Dillard presented each veteran with a quilt, wrapping it around their shoulders and thanking them for their service with a heartfelt handshake. Veterans receiving quilts were Rick Kleppe, Dale Lowe, Tommy Nations and Dale Strand.
Rick Kleppe of Oelwein joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany from 1974-1977, with the 1/333 lance missile. PFC Kleppe was assigned as a crewman to the mobile nuclear missile and served as a squad leader. He earned awards for Expert (Rifle). Kleppe is an active member of Post 9 where he currently serves as Adjutant and is a past post commander.
Dale Lowe of Fairbank served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1988. He served at Kelly AFB, Texas, Tuy Hoy AB RVN and Da Nang AB-RVN; Ellington AFRB, Houston, Texas; Chanute AFB, Rantoul, Illinois; Rhein Ma AB, Frankfurt, Germany; Little Rock AFB, Little Rock, Arkansas; and Scott AFB, Belleville, Illinois. He attained the rank of Msgt and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal (3), and Meritorious Service Medal. Lowe is a member of Post 9 and serves on the Honor Guard.
Tommy Nations of Oelwein served in the U.S. Navy 1970-1974 including deployment to Vietnam 1972-73, as an AMH2 VA-35 A6 intruders aboard the U.S.S. American CVA66. Nations next served in the Air Force National Guard 1981-1983 132nd Airwings Civil Engineer as a plumber, attaining the rank of SSgt. Nations completed his military service in the Army National Guard 1995-2006, with the 113th Air Cavalry Cobra Mechanic, and then as Food Service Sgt at Camp Dodge in Johnston, retiring as Sgt 1st Class.
Dale B. Strand of Oelwein served in the U.S. Army, 1969-1971 including one year deployment in Vietnam in the infantry as a truck driver and mechanic and shop foreman in the motor pool at Long Bien at 199 Infantry Brigade. He also served six months at Fort Hood, Texas in the 1st Armored Division. SP5 Strand was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armyh Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert (Rifle); and Marksman (M-60 MG).
Quilters Blumhagen and Grafenburg gave a history of the Quilts of Valor Foundation which began in 2003. Blumhagen said a Quilt of Valor is a priceless award given to the specific recipient with all the honor and dignity to be accorded our veterans. Each quilt has its own nameplate with the recipient’s name and military branch stitched inside and is meant to be valued keepsake.
National Commander Dillard carefully displayed each quilt as the service history of each veteran was read. He then folded the quilt in half and wrapped it around the shoulders of the recipient, completing each ceremony with a handshake and personal thankfulness for their service.
The crowd gave a standing ovation to the honored veterans at the close of the presentations.