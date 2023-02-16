A community meeting on liquefied carbon dioxide pipelines hosted by Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement will be held Monday, Feb. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Fairbank American Legion Hall, 109 E. Main St. Fairbank.
Councilwoman Tamara Erickson promoted the meeting before a quorum of council members after a workshop on Feb. 13, before the regular meeting started.
A meeting is a gathering of a majority of members or quorum discussing city business, according to the Iowa League of Cities.
CCI farming and environment organizer Devyn Hall will attend the meeting, Erickson indicated, while a quorum of four council members was present after the budget workshop. Councilman Matt Coffin was absent.
Erickson said she had wanted the Fairbank City Council to write a letter to the Fayette County Supervisors asking them to object to the pipeline but was too late to get on the agenda for Feb. 13.
The Fairbank Council has passed a resolution opposing the pipeline, Councilman Tyler Woods said. This was done at the Aug. 22 council meeting.
There is legislation related to the pipeline in state legislative committee, Councilman Ron Woods said, after Erickson alluded to it.
Five bills in the Iowa Senate Commerce Committee currently mention pipelines, numbered SF100-SF104.
These cover project investor disclosures (SF100), repealing eminent domain authority for hazardous liquid pipelines (SF101), repealing provisions for land surveys in connection with hazardous liquid pipeline construction projects (SF102), liquid hazardous pipeline voluntary easement negotiation requirements (SF103) and requiring landowner approval for a pipeline company submitting a request for the right to exercise eminent domain (SF104).
The committee contains a couple of northeast Iowans in leadership.
Sen. Waylon Brown chairs the Senate Commerce Committee. Brown, R-District 30, represents northwest Floyd County, Mitchell, Cerro Gordo and Worth counties. The ranking Democrat on the committee is Eric Giddens, for District 38, representing part of southeast Black Hawk County, northeast Benton and Tama County.
Organizer Hall, a Dubuque native, majored in environmental science at University of Iowa. Hall spoke about the pipeline previously at an Oct. 11 public meeting at the Legion Hall.
The flyer Erickson provided advertises an anti-pipeline slant, titled “No CO2 Pipelines.”
“Learn why CO2 pipelines are bad for Iowa and take action to stop the proposed projects,” it reads.