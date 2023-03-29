A few notable things occurring in Hawkeye over the past year include the opening of the new coffee shop called the Hawkeye Coffee Company. For more on this business, please visit https://www.facebook.com/hawkeyecoffee.
Word has it, Hawkeye Coffee may also be adding some foods and evening entertainment.
RAGBRAI was also a significant event in Hawkeye in 2022. As a pass-through town, we did not know what to expect, but cyclists came from around the world to see corn and, yes, we had the biggest corn right here in Hawkeye! We also had some farm animals to show them.
This last summer, as well, we built a new shower house at the campgrounds. Our campgrounds feature large camping areas and full-hook ups. We also have drive-through spots for big vehicles.