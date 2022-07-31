Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HAWKEYE — Polka music played live by Sally Boie of Hawkeye wafted from the gazebo in Hawkeye City Park Friday afternoon as riders in the 2022 Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa continued to roll through.

Hawkeye Mayor Don Kelly said he had been visiting with riders who he said were complimenting the town.

