HAWKEYE — Polka music played live by Sally Boie of Hawkeye wafted from the gazebo in Hawkeye City Park Friday afternoon as riders in the 2022 Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa continued to roll through.
Hawkeye Mayor Don Kelly said he had been visiting with riders who he said were complimenting the town.
Everything was set up the night before riders were to come through, Kelly said. This was the result of three months of planning from the relevant route announcement, and meetings every two weeks.
1996 was the most recent year that RAGBRAI passed through Hawkeye. The last two overnights that year were Cresco and Fayette.
Miss Hawkeye Bailey Poor and her family visited with the cyclist guests.
She talked to one rider who had been participating in RAGBRAI for 40 years. Another was riding a bike they had ridden in about 1987, again this year. “They said, ’It’s getting me through,’” Poor said.
She said she met riders from as far as Canada and the United Kingdom.
“Everyone’s been super nice,” she said.
Bailey’s mother, Bethany Hanson, had a story about the 1996 ride that passed through Hawkeye en route from Cresco to Fayette.
That year, Hanson’s father worked at the ag co-op where he weighed the teams on the scale and called out the results, to the cyclists’ great amusement.
CALIFORNIA TANDEM GROUP
A team of tandem bike riders were relaxing on the cool grass between some benches amid the polka music.
Members of the three couples had attended high school in Morgan Hill, California, all live in different cities, and reunited for the great bike ride, teammate Devin McCutchen of Sacramento said.
Teammate Jackie Arlew of Denver, Colorado, said they appreciated the lush greenery, the rivers, and learned Iowa’s hills were “perfect for tandem” cycling.
There were 2,025 feet of climb on Friday alone, on the 63-mile trek from Charles City to West Union.
McCutchen, who works for his state’s parks, was impressed by the wide array of plant life, as were his teammates.
“Really been blown away by how beautiful the state has been, especially how much ecological diversity we’ve gone through,” he said.
Team members listed several prairie plants they had observed, Queen Anne’s lace, echinacea or purple coneflowers, black-eyed Susans, goldenrod and chicory.
“I’ve been astonished by all the different culture, learning the different subgroups that are in it,” McCutchen added.
“I love seeing how diverse the group of people and how interesting it is that some are completely self-supported and others are firmly very supported on the ride. It’s great to see that diversity,” said Billy Arlew of Denver, Colorado.
“We really appreciated the volunteer effort in the people who live and work in the small towns we’re passing through,” Olivia Henry of Sacramento said. “It’s clearly a really enormous volunteer effort that we’re very grateful for. In towns where there are only a few hundred people, welcoming — is it 17,000 people or more — is such an incredible gift for us. We don’t feel like we deserve it but we’re grateful.”
“I really like how many people come out and do the ride and watch the ride that aren’t really cyclists,” said Nick McCurry of San Diego. “It’s sort of an event unto itself. We met a couple from Singapore who bought a tandem bike at Walmart that they’re riding just for this vacation.
“It’s such a welcome change as a cyclist to be welcomed and encouraged and applauded when we go by instead of being buzzed by cars and not having a lot of space,” he said.
“Cars have been great, traffic control’s been great. The only danger’s been passing the beer tents late in the afternoon,” McCurry said.
NORTHEAST IOWANS
Lisa (Hermsen) and Todd Grawe have attended the great bike ride off and on since 2007. Now living in Urbana, they graduated from Starmont in 1989 and 1990.
“A lot of good people out there, very helpful,” said Todd, of what he’d learned from the ride.
“Amazing to me how many people travel from other states and countries even to ride RAGBRAI,” said Lisa, the team’s support vehicle driver.
“The weather’s been awesome,” Lisa said, with others agreeing.
High temperatures the week of the bike ride ranged from the mid to low 80s.
Mike Kuennen of Fort Atkinson, father of Derek Kuennen of Oelwein, was driving support for his team, who he said joined the great bike ride Monday in Ida Grove. That’s because on Sunday, they were finishing up a Randall family campout reunion in Charles City, which over 100 people attended, teammates said.
ADAPTIVE SPORTS GROUP
Eric Erickson, Estherville, rode a recumbent bike with the Adaptive Sports Iowa team of over 50 people, a number that includes sweeper support such as mechanical help.
Erickson, who has a noticeably smaller right arm, was pushing the bike with a U.S. flag attached on W-14 south of Hawkeye, on the turn east on 190th Street toward West Union.
“Letting people know we’re proud of America,” Erickson said of the flag.
“And it keeps me visible on the highway, training. If I can get somebody to take their foot off the accelerator for 35 seconds, then these guys don’t have to call the morgue,” he said, indicating the helping Iowa State Patrol troopers who stood by while waiting for his sweep crew. Troopers included Jason Marlow, Burlington — who used to officiate college basketball in northeast Iowa — and Paul Gardner, Fort Dodge.
When the sweeping crew arrived for Erickson, Jose Rodriguez, Minneapolis, got to work determining why the chain wasn’t turning the back tire.
Sweeping member Joe Laslo, of Kelley, Iowa, said about half of the 50-54 riders on the ASI team Farm Bureau presents, are challenged.
As the sweeping crew, their goal is to make RAGBRAI accessible for anyone with any physical or visual challenge, Laslo said.
Laslo indicated the participants are bigger than their limitations.
“They have a heart bigger than any pro football player,” he said.
Participants have included people with spinal cord injuries using hand cycles (which are arm-powered), people with cerebral palsy using recumbent tricycles; and a blind couple each of whom brought their own sighted pilot, riding two tandem bicycles.
There is no residency requirement to participate in Adaptive Sports Iowa.
“They can live anywhere in Iowa, the U.S., we’ve even had challenged athletes from anywhere in the world,” Laslo said.
RAGBRAI is perhaps the most visible event ASI participates, he said. In addition, they offer wheelchair basketball and beep baseball for the blind.
SINGAPORE COUPLE
Yee Jia and Gracia traveled to the U.S. from Singapore with the goal to see all 50 states.
“We heard the best way to see Iowa is through RAGBRAI,” he said. “Actually we are here to do something in all 50 states.”
She left a job in academia; he in finance.
“We are trying to take the road less traveled,” he said.
True to the title of their YouTube Channel, The Proper Paupers, the couple, who says they are “fresh out of college” purchased their supplies at Walmart.
“Everything is from Walmart,” he said. “We’re trying to show people you can do RAGBRAI broke, so we have like $200 bucks in cash for the seven days and our bike is from Walmart.
“It’s broken down a number of times really,” he said.
“Kind Iowa people,” helped them fix it, Gracia said.
“Iowa is not flat,” Gracia said she learned. “Iowa is full of cornfields, but most importantly Iowa is full of people who are kinder beyond our wildest dreams.”