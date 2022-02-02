On July 29, West Union will host the final overnight stop for this year’s Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, which is being directed by an Oelwein native.
RAGBRAI XLIX, which will take place from July 23 to 30, will start in Sergeant Bluff and end in Lansing. In between, riders will overnight in, Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City, and West Union.
“I can’t wait for riders to experience these eight overnight towns hospitality,” said Matt Phippen, new RAGBRAI director of operations, who grew up in Oelwein, graduating from OHS in 1998.
“As the director, I am super excited the route is in my old stomping grounds,” Phippen said.
“Everyone is incredibly excited for the opportunity and to come together as a community,” said West Union Chamber of Commerce Director Matt Marsala said following the announcement on Friday.
Marsala and a contingent of West Union residents, including Mayor Cam Granger, traveled to Des Moines, Friday for the route announcement party.
The northern route is roughly 430 miles and nearly 11,900 feet of climb. That makes it the 11th shortest ride and 18th flattest. The year’s ride is dedicated to RAGBRAI co-founder, John Karras, who died in November of last year.
The full route, including pass-through towns, is expected to be released in March. Registration for RAGBRAI XLIX is open at RAGBRAI.com/ragbrai-registration.
Marsala said there are few concrete plans in place at this time as far as entertainment, the main campground, or other details.
“We are currently receiving binders, directions and ideas. When we have a direction, we will update everyone. What I can say is that we are very excited. West Union has done a great deal in these last 17 years that we are thrilled to share with RAGBRAI and everyone traveling across the nation to be here,” Marsala said, referencing the last time West Union was an overnight stop in 2005.
He said planning would start from the ground up.
“Our first step will be to gather the appropriate information. We want our community pulling together and on the same page when making decisions. We all want this to be a positive event for everyone involved,” he said.
About 15,000 registered riders, with participants from all 50 states and a host of international locations, will descend on West Union as part of what is known as the “oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world.”
One of the largest tourism events in the country, a 2008 study by the University of Northern Iowa estimates RAGBRAI’s economic impact between $24 million to $25 million for the weeklong ride.
This will actually be the third time that West Union will be one of the overnight stops. The first time was in 1987 for RAGBRAI XV. That year riders came from Osage to West Union, and went on to Guttenberg. In 2005, XXXIII, the riders came from Cresco, and again ended in Guttenberg.