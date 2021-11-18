Railroad intersection being removed on 7th Street SE

Drivers who regularly use Seventh Street Southeast to commute to Highway 150 and other points west must find an alternate route this week, but city officials note the temporary inconvenience will be worth the wait.
Iowa Northern Railway Company employees began removing the railroad crossing on Wednesday, in preparation for new and smooth asphalt surface.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the railroad’s decision to remove the rails at the crossing just east of the Dairy Queen on Seventh Street SE came about after the city approached the company about the crossing, which is a section of abandoned track. Mulfinger said the main concern was that school buses have to make a stop at all railroad intersections, even if they are no longer in use. That was coupled with the fact that the crossing had become worn and difficult to navigate.
“Iowa Northern decided it was more cost effective to take out the intersection than make repairs, since the track is not in use,” Mulfinger told the Daily Register Thursday.
On Thursday, railroad employees had completely cleaned out the rail bed in preparation for the new asphalt surface. The work is expected to be completed by the first part of next week.
Mulfinger said the railroad has no plans to take out the rest of the track beyond the Seventh Street crossing, noting that at some point there may be a need for the rail line again and it would be much easier to just replace an intersection than an entire track.