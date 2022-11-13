Jeff and Lou Ann Milks of Oelwein attended a workshop and rally on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to counter the carbon capture and storage industry’s national conference in Des Moines.
The two-day-long National Carbon Capture Conference and Expo at the Iowa Events Center ended on Wednesday.
More than 150 people attended the rally, by the count of attendee Jeff Milks.
They marched from Cowles Commons about 2 p.m. Wednesday, per a Sierra Club schedule, to Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines where the conference was concluding about 2:30 p.m., per an online schedule.
Protesters blocked the street at Third and Center for about 15 minutes Wednesday afternoon, Des Moines-based KCCI-TV reported, showing a car driving around the protests on the sidewalk and honking.
“A car went up on the sidewalk and drove through the crowd,” Milks said.
“Fortunately nobody got hit,” he said. “They started honking their horn and drove right through,” noting people got out of the way.
Earlier that day at the Unitarian Church in Des Moines, attendees heard from a panel, consisting of a reporter at the Climate Investigation Network and directors of the Pipeline Safety Trust and the BOLD Alliance, which was moderated by a professor of geographical and sustainability science.
Workshops covered dangers of carbon pipelines, strategies from past fights, and reasons to fight. An afternoon workshop, for instance, was titled “Capturing and Storing Public Tax Dollars.”
Attendees that day included landowners with impacted property from Iowa and other pipeline-impacted Midwest states.
And from impacted counties, like the Milks.
BACKGROUND
Navigator CO2 Ventures and its Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC are proposing a liquefied carbon dioxide capture pipeline corridor expected to impact southeast Fayette County, along with Buchanan, Bremer, and Delaware counties.
The company that owns the Fairbank ethanol plant, POET Bioprocessing, has signed on to ship carbon captured in the ethanol process using the pipeline.
Navigator corporate officials have said, at Aug. 23 public meetings held in Oelwein and Waverly, that carbon offsets can potentially give the fuel a better carbon score in markets that rank based on such things, potentially adding value.
Navigator presented a study that estimated the project will create 50 permanent jobs and 5,000 construction jobs.
Navigator officials said the company will submit detailed plume modeling studies and build stronger pipes near vulnerable populations on the map, something Navigator officials said the DOT Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Association found lacking from another CO2 pipeline company that experienced a leak in 2020 in Satartia, Mississippi.
Navigator officials said in their presentation that the company will contribute to emergency management training response in case of a pipeline rupture.
But many attendees of the Navigator public meetings, including Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt, who spoke at an Oct. 11 meeting at the Fairbank American Legion, have noted that internal combustion engines fail during a heavy concentration of CO2, which is an asphyxiant that displaces oxygen.
CONCLUSION
Milks said he wanted to counter the sentiment that the the carbon pipeline was confined in impact to farmers.
“Everybody has a responsibility to get involved in this,” Milks said.
“If these companies get involved with this — what’s next?”
“It’s a real violation of people’s rights in regards to eminent domain and a violation of our environment,” Milks said.
“It’s not a climate solution, in no way. But it’s being sold that way,” Milks said.