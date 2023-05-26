As the City of Randalia continues toward becoming an unincorporated community by the tentative date of June 30, 2023, Randalia Mayor Dean Teague attended the Fayette County Board of Supervisor’s meeting Monday to request assistance with the process. Specifically, Teague requested a letter from the supervisors to provide for Matt Rasmussen, business manager at the Iowa Department of Economic Development.
According to Teague, the community of approximately 50 residents has been working on the process since October and is seeking support from the supervisors for what to do with records and paperwork they have on hand and how to oversee the sewer system.
After further communication, supervisors Janell Bradley, Jeff Bunn and Bruce Lehmann agreed to dig into what has been done in other communities to ensure all pieces are in place for a timely resolution. The supervisors agreed they are willing to assist in a way which will best serve all residents while not placing a financial responsibility on Fayette County.
Naming Festina and Oran as two local examples of communities which have been unincorporated, the supervisors urged Teague to reach out to these communities for information and guidance on the process they went through. Teague agreed to seek further advice from these communities, while the supervisors agreed to reach out to Rasmussen for direction as to what the specifics of his official letter request entails.
The first reading of the proposed General Assistance Program Ordinance, meanwhile, resulted in further questions and discussion from the supervisors, along with documents for each to delve into.
Any changes from the previous ordinance were being noted and time will be set aside from each supervisor in the coming weeks to decide on their stance of approval or if any additional edits are requested. The second reading of the ordinance will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, during the regularly scheduled supervisor’s meeting.
In other business, Mallory Hanson, Northeast Iowa RC&D Regional Tourism and Economic Development coordinator, discussed a “time cycle shift” for grant application and distribution from the Fayette County Community Foundation. Hanson, who also serves as a paid administrator for the Foundation, explained how funds, primarily obtained through the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, are distributed to applicants after review.
Questions arose regarding the updates and clarification is being sought regarding the cycle change, which would see application and distribution dates being pushed back. Specifically in question is whether funds, roughly $100,000-$120,000 dollars a year, will be held until the next start cycle or if they will be lost and allocated elsewhere. All specific details of the changes are unknown, but clarification is being sought and follow-up will be provided in the coming weeks.
Bradley, a review board member for the grants, noted she wants to ensure funds aren’t lost during a cycle change. Keeping abreast of these changes and ensuring supervisors are doing all they can to distribute allotted funds to Fayette County entities is a priority of the group. Bradley noted they need to “fight for the people of Fayette County.” Support for further inquiry was provided by Bunn and Lehmann.
Hanson reported there are 101 public gardens in West Union, all but four of which are currently adopted by a community member or business. She noted that maintaining a trash and weed-free, thriving, vegetative space is a key to not only beautification of the city but helping to filter rainwater and retain moisture in the area. For further information on adopting the available garden spaces, email mallory@northeastiowarcd.org
Regarding the purchase of a different lawn mower for the courthouse, Lehmann confirmed the current model in use is a 2010 John Deere X320. While Bunn expressed his desire to replace only the deck of the current model, he noted that doing so would not be a viable option upon inquiry with local dealers. After a motion from Lehmann and a second from Bunn, Bradley was the lone vote opposing the purchase of a replacement mower.
The previous lawn mower, purchased in 2019, including the snow blower, will be publicly listed through June 8, 2023 in order for the county to accept sealed bids for purchase of the equipment. All communication and viewing of the equipment will be handled by the Fayette County Courthouse maintenance staff.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Approved a contract with Response Technologies Centurion Armor Product Protection and Technical Support Plan.
• Approved claims from county departments after a brief inquiry into a roughly $6,000 claim for conservation supplies, later confirming the payment was for security cameras installed at Wildwood Nature Center and Gilbertson Nature Center areas.