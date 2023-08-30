Nov 15, 1950 – Aug. 28, 2023
OELWEIN — Randall L. “Randy” Renfrow, 72, of Oelwein died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at his home.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with the Rev. Josh Schunk officiating.
Visitation will be 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be at Long Grove Cemetery, Maynard.
An online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Randall Lyle Renfrow was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Oelwein, the son of Lyle Merlin and Shirley Jean (Kappmeyer) Renfrow. He graduated from Oelwein High School in Oelwein and attended Western Technical College in Denver, Colorado. In 1973, he was united in marriage to Jane Ann Schulmeister. This marriage was blessed with three sons, Randy, Robbie and Ryan. They later divorced. Randy worked as a carpenter, building houses around the suburbs of Chicago. He later moved back to Oelwein where he started his independent contractor company, Anything Wood. Randy enjoyed The Beatles, playing his guitar, watching the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, Route 66, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Classic Top 40 American Music, sending out birthday cards, telling jokes and reminiscing about 1969 and his college days in Denver.
Randy is survived by his three sons: Randy Renfrow of Urbana, Robbie (Angeline) Renfrow of Omaha, Nebraska, and Ryan Renfrow of Maquoketa; three grandchildren: Cruz, Rory and Sophie; sister: Rhonda (Michael) Bushman of Golden, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Kerry Hawe; and nephew: Timothy Chase.