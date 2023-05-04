In the waning hours of a 2023 legislative session marked by contention and rancor, the Iowa Senate on Wednesday approved a measure altering the state’s child labor laws and, in so doing, consented to significant changes in the bill that were authored earlier this week by Democrats in the House.
The bill, House File 542, would increase the permitted working hours for minors as well as allow them to work in certain dangerous occupations if granted an exemption by Iowa Workforce Development and the state Department of Education and are doing so as part of a school or employer-sanctioned training program.
The final legislation represents a rare example during the concluding session of bi-partisan cooperation, as the Republican-dominated Senate chose to affirm a version of the bill amended on Tuesday to reflect the concerns of House Democrats.
Among the changes reflected in the amendment was removal of the possibility of allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to work in fields characterized as dangerous, such as logging and roofing. The amendment also strictly narrows the opportunity for those 16 and 17 years of age to sell and serve alcohol, which, based on the final legislation, can only be done in restaurants before their kitchens close and must be completed in the presence of at least two adult employees.
The changes also specify that teenagers are not permitted to labor in meatpacking facilities or in mining, Radio Iowa reported. Workers who are ages 14 or 15, meanwhile, would be eligible to apply for a waiver on work hour limits (which the bill would establish as six hours per day rather than the current four), though not in regards to fields of employment.
“It’s better than the Senate’s because we came together to make it better,” said House Minority Leader Democrat Jennifer Konfrst, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported, following implementation of the House amendments on Tuesday. “And I am so grateful, but also so proud that the amendment here makes this bill better — doesn’t make it great, but it makes it better — and it makes it better for Iowans.”
While most Democrats in the Senate concurred, acceptance was not universal, a sentiment voiced most emphatically by Senator Tony Bisignano, who was the only Democrat in the chamber to vote against the House amendment.
“I’m not going to take a piece of garbage and try… to polish it up to make it better,” Bisignano said, according to a second Iowa Capital Dispatch report, in explaining his vote.
For his part, Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls noted his support of the bill while also mentioning its undeniable flaws, such as still allowing minors to work in meat freezers, which he identified as a violation of federal law.
“Now, there are still a few downsides, there are still a few dangerous and illegal things that would be codified by this bill,” Wahls said, according to the second Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “But overall, there should be no doubt (the amendment) coming over from the House is going to make a very, very positive improvement to this legislation.”
Echoing the importance of the cross-aisle collaboration that yielded the final bill was Packwood Republican Senator Adrian Dickey, who praised the changes the House made to his body’s original proposal.
“I, too, I’m glad the ideas that the House (had) came up … because they had some ideas that improved the bill,” Dickey said, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “It’d have been nice if we had them (in the Senate), but yes, coming from the House, it improves the bill.”
The measure will now be sent to Governor Kim Reynolds, who, earlier in April, noted her support for legislation that would create more options for teenagers interested in working.