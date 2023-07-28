Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. High around 90F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 83F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.