April 18, 1949 — July 27, 2023
WINTHROP — Ray Allen Murphy, 74, of Winthrop, died peacefully at home, with his family by his side, Thursday morning, July 27, 2023. He was born April 18, 1949, in Independence, to Bernard John and Deloris Marie (Higgins) Murphy. He married Nancy Faye Griswold June 21, 1969, in Winthrop. He was a lifelong truck driver for various companies. Survivors include his wife Nancy, three children, Raynae (Brett) Zingg, Winthrop, Jeff (Danette), Clear Lake and Michael, Winthrop, special daughter Erin Murphy, Fort Meyers, Florida; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Cheryl (Billie) Winter, Strawberry Point, Patty Webster and Kelly Murphy (Randy Jones), both of Cedar Rapids; sisters-in-law Billie Jean Kovalcheck and Chris Murphy; brothers-in-law, Tom Holcomb, Dick (Jane) Griswold, Bob (Kelly) Griswold, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Church of Christ United, Winthrop, with the Rev. Vicki Engelmann and Missy Cook leading the service. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, and one hour before service at the church Wednesday. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com