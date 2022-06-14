Readlyn Grump Days will be this weekend, Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19.
Friday night features the mid-evening crowning of royalty, music by The Chocolate Crackers around sunset, and fireworks. After the Saturday mid-morning parade, stick around for an afternoon obstacle course for ages 8 and up, and late evening music by Never the Less. A Sunday morning service will be from the Rev. Phil Girardin, pastor from St. Paul’s and Immanuel Lutheran Church.
The event tees off with a four-person best shot at 8 a.m. Friday at Maple Hills Golf Course in Tripoli. Call 319-882-4229 to reserve a spot.
The Wapsie Valley FFA Pedal Pull challenge is open to children 10 and under, starting at 5 p.m. between the park and school.
Stick around for the 6 p.m. crowning of the Little Grumpsters, Miss Readlyn and the 2022 Grump.
A pepper tournament will begin at 7 p.m. in the gazebo, walk-up to register.
Bookending Friday evening, the band, The Chocolate Crackers will play from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., at the beer tent. After 10 p.m., the concert will break for fireworks. Bring lawn chairs, view from east of Zion Lutheran Church.
Ice cream will be served at the gazebo from 4:30-7 p.m. Food vendors open at 5 p.m. The beer tent will open at 4 p.m. No coolers or cups. After 10, persons under age 21 will need to leave the beer tent as a matter of policy. Breakfast burritos will be served at 11 p.m. in the beer tent.
Saturday, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. The Grumpsters’ Chipped and Treasured Market will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kids’ activities in the Park will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This includes inflatables, facepainting, a casting contest, cake walk, balloons and an appearance by the Wapsie Robo Warriors robotics team; cost is a $5 entry for ages 3 and up.
University of Iowa Air Care Helicopter and Readlyn Ambulance and First Responders staff will be on site from 12:30-1:30 p.m., weather permitting, for viewing of helicopter in front of Readlyn Elementary.
Minnow races will have a 1 p.m. registration, 1:30 p.m. start. A Schafskopf card tourney starts at 1 p.m. in the tent. Bingo is 2:30-4 p.m. in the gazebo, for all ages.
An obstacle course, “bring the heat or get beat,” has a 2:45 p.m. registration, and will take place from 3-5 p.m. Ages 8 and up may sign up for $2 per run or three runners for $5.
DJ with a Beat will spin tunes from 5-8 p.m.
Never the Less will play live from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the beer tent. Breakfast burritos are at 11 p.m. in the tent.
The Readlyn Community Church Service will begin at 9 a.m. in the park, featuring Girardin from St. Paul’s and Immanuel Lutheran. Bring lawn chairs.